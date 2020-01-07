George E. Sliker, 86, of Greenville and formerly of Meadville, passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020, at his residence.

He was born November 6, 1933, in Fryburg, a son of George J. and Rosetta Fry Sliker. He married Dorothy Perry in November 1954 and she preceded him in death in 1994. He subsequently had been married to Dorothy Sikorski Abbott Sliker and then married Judith Thompson on November 6, 2019.

George was a 1952 graduate of Farmington Township High School in Leeper. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran, serving from 1953 to 1957. He worked in maintenance at PPG for 23 years, retiring in 1991. He previously worked for Oil City Electric and at the Oil City Hospital.

George was a member of VFW Post 2006 and Vernon Central Hose Company. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping.

Survivors, in addition to his wife Judith, include two sons, Joseph Sliker (Clara) and Daniel Sliker (Dana); six step-daughters, Cynthia Wenzelburger, Denise Weaver (Randy), Beverly Dale (George), Darlene Blahut, Tonya DeRita and Christine Richards (Jeffrey); two stepsons, Keith Abbott (Debbie) and Kenneth Abbott; three sisters, Mary McCauley, Irene Cope and Leah Warsing (Monty); a brother, Samuel Sliker (Marye); seven grandchildren; thirteen step-grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; step-great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and first wife Dorothy, he was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Sliker and a step-son-in-law, Gregory Blahut.

Calling hours will be Saturday, January 11th from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at the ROBERT W. WAID FUNERAL HOME, 581 CHESTNUT ST., MEADVILLE where the funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Marsha Parrish, Family Hospice Chaplain, officiating.

Interment will be in Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to VFW Post 2006, 1045 S. Morgan St., Meadville, PA 16335, Family Hospice, 3124 Wilmington Rd., Suite 305, New Castle, PA 16105, American Cancer Society, 505 Poplar St., Suite 310, Meadville, PA 16335 or a charity of the donor’s choice.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.waidfuneralhome.net.

