Girls’ Basketball: A-C Valley Works Overtime to Beat Union; Ridgway Tops Karns City

FOXBURG, Pa. (D9Sports) – Rachel Cullen scored four overtime points, as A-C Valley completed a comeback from a nine-point halftime deficit to beat visiting Union, 49-47, in overtime in KSAC North play.

(Photo: A-C Valley’s Rachel Cullen takes the ball up court during Monday’s win over Union. Cullen scored four of her 10 points in overtime and eight in the fourth quarter and overtime combined, to help the Lady Falcons to a victory. Photo by Lori Blauser)

The Lady Falcons trailed 25-16 at the break and cut the deficit to five, 33-28, heading to the fourth quarter.

In the fourth quarter, Mia Sherman hit a pair of 3-pointers, and Cullen added a pair of baskets to help A-C Valley forge a 43-all tie at the end of regulation.

Sherman and Baylee Blauser led A-C Valley with 12 points each. Meah Ielase added 11 tallies, and Cullen scored 10 points, eight in the fourth quarter and overtime combined.

Dominika Logue led all scorers with 20 points for Union, and her 3-pointer forced the extra session. Hailey Kriebel added 10 points and Kennedy Vogle seven for the Golden Damsels.

RIDGWAY 29, KARNS CITY 18

RIDGWAY, Pa. – Ridgway held visiting Karns City scoreless in the first half on its way to a 29-18 non-conference win.

The Lady Elkers led 13-0 at the break before Karns City closed the gap to nine, 20-11, going to the fourth quarter.

Gabi Rohr scored a game-high 16 points for Ridgway with Julie Peterson adding seven and Christina Fullem six.

Emma Johns led Karns City with nine points.

MONITEAU 55, BROOKVILLE 54, OT

WEST SUNBURY, Pa. – Moniteau got balanced overtime scoring to upset visiting Brookville, 55-54, in non-conference action.

The Lady Warriors outscored the Lady Raiders 7-6 in the extra session after the teams were tied at 48 going to overtime.

Kristin Auvil, Abby Rottman and Haley Pry each scored two points in overtime for Moniteau with Aslyn Pry adding a free throw.

The game was close throughout with Brookville leading 27-26 at halftime before Moniteau took a 39-37 lead to the fourth quarter.

Aslyn Pry led the Lady Warriors with 19 points and 12 rebounds with Auvil added 14 points and 12 boards and Rottman scored 14.

Marcy Schindler and Madison Johnson led Brookville with 14 points each with Morgan Johnson adding 10 points.

