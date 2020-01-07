Kathleen Marie (Fulmer) Allenbaugh
Kathleen Marie “Kat” Fulmer Allenbaugh of Turtle Creek, PA. passed away Dec. 17, 2019 at her home.
Born April 29, 1968, in Oil City, PA., she was the daughter of Patricia Marie Fulmer Shoffstall, of Oil City.
Kat was a graduate of Clarion High School and attended Robert Morris College.
She was married to the love of her life Dean William Allenbaugh on Nov. 1, 2007, and he preceded her in death on July 20, 2018.
Kat worked as a waitress at Esta Esta Restaurant in Monroeville for the past 2 ½ years, where she was loved by her co-workers.
Kat loved her cats, her Ford Mustang and was a big fan of “Days of our Lives”.
She was the most loving person and had a smile that would light up the room. If you knew her, you loved her.
In addition to her mother of Oil City, she is survived by
two sisters
Kimberly D. Fulmer of Franklin
Kelly Fulmer Crane of CO
brothers
Joseph Justin Shoffstall & his wife Kris of Franklin
Joshua Jacob Battin & his wife Neika of Philadelphia
and nieces and nephews Ava, Madison and Jackson
She is also survived by her aunts
Barb Whitomer of FL
Nancy Myers of NC
Karen Heller & her husband Larry of Brookville
uncles
Howard Ruth & his wife Sandy of Knox
Arthur Ruth & his wife Toni of TX
and a close cousin Jodi Myers Reed
A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, January 9, at 2:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Reinsel Funeral Home to help the family with funeral expenses.
Online condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com
