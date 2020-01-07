Kathleen Marie (Fulmer) Allenbaugh

Kathleen Marie “Kat” Fulmer Allenbaugh of Turtle Creek, PA. passed away Dec. 17, 2019 at her home.

Born April 29, 1968, in Oil City, PA., she was the daughter of Patricia Marie Fulmer Shoffstall, of Oil City.

Kat was a graduate of Clarion High School and attended Robert Morris College.

She was married to the love of her life Dean William Allenbaugh on Nov. 1, 2007, and he preceded her in death on July 20, 2018.

Kat worked as a waitress at Esta Esta Restaurant in Monroeville for the past 2 ½ years, where she was loved by her co-workers.

Kat loved her cats, her Ford Mustang and was a big fan of “Days of our Lives”.

She was the most loving person and had a smile that would light up the room. If you knew her, you loved her.

In addition to her mother of Oil City, she is survived by

two sisters

Kimberly D. Fulmer of Franklin

Kelly Fulmer Crane of CO

brothers

Joseph Justin Shoffstall & his wife Kris of Franklin

Joshua Jacob Battin & his wife Neika of Philadelphia

and nieces and nephews Ava, Madison and Jackson

She is also survived by her aunts

Barb Whitomer of FL

Nancy Myers of NC

Karen Heller & her husband Larry of Brookville

uncles

Howard Ruth & his wife Sandy of Knox

Arthur Ruth & his wife Toni of TX

and a close cousin Jodi Myers Reed

A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, January 9, at 2:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Reinsel Funeral Home to help the family with funeral expenses.

Online condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com

