Monday’s District 9 Basketball Scores
Tuesday, January 7, 2020 @ 12:01 AM
Jan. 6 basketball scores.
BOYS
AML
Elk County Catholic 75, Sheffield 30
KSAC
A-C Valley 72, Union 65
NTL
Cameron County 53, Smethport 39
Otto-Eldred 61, Austin 34
Coudersport 56, Port Allegany 40
NON-CONFERENCE
St. Marys 40, Johnsonburg 38
Kane 56, Clarion 54
Punxsutawney 52, Marion Center 39
Hollidaysburg 57, DuBois 56
GIRLS
AML
Elk County Catholic 51, Sheffield 21
KSAC
A-C Valley 49, Union 47, overtime
MO VALLEY LEAGUE
West Branch 32, Curwensville 31
NON-CONFERENCE
DuBois Central Catholic 44, Venango Catholic 10
Oswayo Valley 34, Archbishop Walsh (N.Y.) 19
St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy 52, Clearfield 31
Ridgway 29, Karns City 18
Moniteau 55, Brookville 54, overtime
