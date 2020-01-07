Monday’s District 9 Basketball Scores

Jan. 6 basketball scores.

BOYS

AML

Elk County Catholic 75, Sheffield 30

KSAC

A-C Valley 72, Union 65

NTL

Cameron County 53, Smethport 39

Otto-Eldred 61, Austin 34

Coudersport 56, Port Allegany 40

NON-CONFERENCE

St. Marys 40, Johnsonburg 38

Kane 56, Clarion 54

Punxsutawney 52, Marion Center 39

Hollidaysburg 57, DuBois 56

GIRLS

AML

Elk County Catholic 51, Sheffield 21

KSAC

A-C Valley 49, Union 47, overtime

MO VALLEY LEAGUE

West Branch 32, Curwensville 31

NON-CONFERENCE

DuBois Central Catholic 44, Venango Catholic 10

Oswayo Valley 34, Archbishop Walsh (N.Y.) 19

St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy 52, Clearfield 31

Ridgway 29, Karns City 18

Moniteau 55, Brookville 54, overtime

