Monday’s District 9 Basketball Scores

Tuesday, January 7, 2020 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Chris Rossetti

Jan. 6 basketball scores.

BOYS

AML

Elk County Catholic 75, Sheffield 30

KSAC

A-C Valley 72, Union 65

NTL

Cameron County 53, Smethport 39
Otto-Eldred 61, Austin 34
Coudersport 56, Port Allegany 40

NON-CONFERENCE

St. Marys 40, Johnsonburg 38
Kane 56, Clarion 54
Punxsutawney 52, Marion Center 39
Hollidaysburg 57, DuBois 56

GIRLS

AML

Elk County Catholic 51, Sheffield 21

KSAC

A-C Valley 49, Union 47, overtime

MO VALLEY LEAGUE

West Branch 32, Curwensville 31

NON-CONFERENCE

DuBois Central Catholic 44, Venango Catholic 10
Oswayo Valley 34, Archbishop Walsh (N.Y.) 19
St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy 52, Clearfield 31
Ridgway 29, Karns City 18
Moniteau 55, Brookville 54, overtime


