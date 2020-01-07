Birthday Wishes from The Haskell House: Helen Gulish Turns 99!

A Birthday Wish, brought to you by The Haskell House.

Happy Birthday to Helen Gulish of Snyder Memorial in Marienville. Born in 1921, Helen turned 99 on January 7, 2020. Helen is very active and a pleasure to be around! ~ Staci Collarini.

