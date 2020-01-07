Newbie Man Accused of Assaulting Girlfriend, Threatening to Kill Her Due in Court Wednesday

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A plea hearing is scheduled for Wednesday for a New Bethlehem man who allegedly assaulted his girlfriend and threatened to kill her.

According to court documents, 38-year-old Shawn M. Hilliard is scheduled to stand for a plea hearing at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 8.

He faces the following charges:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Terroristic Threats W/Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

He is currently lodged in the Clarion County Jail on $10,000.00 monetary bail.

The charges stem from a report of a domestic altercation that occurred on July 17, 2019, at a residence on Penn Street, in New Bethlehem Borough, Clarion County.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 11:16 p.m. on July 17, Chief Robert Malnofsky, of the New Bethlehem Borough Police Department, was requested to assist Sergeant Clark and Officer Smith with a physical domestic incident at the above-described location.

Upon Chief Malnofsky’s arrival to the scene, Sergeant Clark reported that Shawn M. Hilliard had assaulted his girlfriend, the complaint states.

The known victim was interviewed, and she stated that the couple had been fighting for a couple of days. She reported that Hilliard had been yelling at her all day.

The victim reported that while sitting on her couch, Hilliard stated that “he was going to kill her tonight,” according to the complaint.

The complaint states that when the victim went to the kitchen, Hilliard grabbed her from behind by the neck and threw her to the floor, according to the victim.

Chief Malnofsky observed red marks on the left side to the front of the victim’s neck.

Photos were taken of the marks on the victim’s neck, along with a mark on the inside of her left arm.

The couple’s 10-month-old daughter was present on the scene.

A written statement was obtained from the victim, along with a signed victim’s services form.

The victim was taken into protective custody and transported to a safe location by the New Bethlehem Borough Police Department.

Hilliard was arraigned at 8:30 p.m. on July 18 in Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller’s office.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.