State Police Release Details of Weather-Related Vehicle Crash in Perry Township

PERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police have released the details of weather-related accident that occurred when a vehicle slid off a Perry Township roadway and struck a utility pole.

According to police, around 2:48 p.m. on December 18, 28-year-old Kristi A. Swyers, of Parker, was operating a 2014 Jeep Compass, traveling westbound on Lime Plant Road just past the intersection with Sportsman Road in Perry Township.

Police say while traveling down a hill, Swyers’s vehicle began to slide off the right shoulder of the road due to the slippery conditions. It then traveled off the roadway and struck a utility pole before coming to a final rest.

Swyers and her passenger, 27-year-old Megan E. Guntrum, of Clarion, were both wearing seat belts and were not injured.

The above report was released to exploreClarion.com on Monday, January 6, 2020.

