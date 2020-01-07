R. “Ruth” Brosius, 69, passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at the Forbes Hospital in Monroeville, PA.

She was born on October 9, 1950, to the late Lester Olen and Louise Jane (Raybuck) Brosius in Punxsutawney, PA.

She graduated from the Brookville Area High School with the class of 1968 and attended a computer programming course at Jeff Tech in Reynoldsville, from June to November of 1968.

Ruth worked at Hill Top in Brookville for twenty-seven years and Farmers Inn in Sigel for eight years.

She attended both the Knoxdale Presbyterian and Knoxdale Methodist Churches.

She was very active in the Knox Twp. Volunteer Fire Department for twenty years and was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary.

Ruth enjoyed crocheting and doing puzzles. She loved to sit outside on her glider, and she enjoyed planting flowers and vegetables in flowerpots. She also enjoyed spending time with family at the farm and watching for wildlife there.

Ruth is survived by her sister; Joanne (Skip) Leonard of Cogan Station, PA; a brother; Stanley W. (Melany) Brosius of Brookville, PA; seven nieces and nephews; seventeen great-nieces and nephews and two great-great-nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Ruth is preceded in passing by two brothers; Dean Brosius of Corsica; L. Olen Brosius Jr. of Summerville; one niece; one nephew; and one great-niece.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Snyder – d’Argy Funeral Home, 206 E. Main Street, Reynoldsville, PA 15851.

According to her wishes, a private memorial service will be held at a later date at the convince of the family.

Final Interment will take place at Coolspring Cemetery, Oliver Twp., Jefferson Co. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Know Twp. Volunteer Fire Department.

Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.snyderdargy.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.