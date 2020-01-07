 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Rematch of Last Year’s KSAC Title Game as Keystone Travels to C-L on Laurel Eye Clinic High School Basketball

Tuesday, January 7, 2020 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Chris Rossetti

Deas and Jones C-L and KeystoneSTRATTANVILLE, Pa. (D9Sports) – It’s a rematch of last year’s KSAC Boys’ Title game when Keystone travels to Clarion-Limestone, and EYT Media/D9Sports.com has all the action covered on Laurel Eye Clinic High School Basketball.

(Photo: Deion Deas of C-L (left) and Isaak Jones of Keystone (right. They square off in a KSAC Crossover game Tuesday)

Tip-off is set for approximately 8 p.m. or about 20 to 25 minutes after the conclusion of the junior varsity content. The Kerle Tire Pregame Show from C-L High School will start at 7:30 p.m.

Chris Rossetti and Bob “The Governor” Dunkle will have the call of the game with Rossetti also handling the pre- and post-game interviews, and Rossetti being joined by Jess Quinn for another edition of The Coach and The Scribe after the game.

A year ago, C-L held off Keystone, 57-52, to win its fifth KSAC title in the last six years.

The teams are currently on a collision course for another title-game showdown with Keystone leading the KSAC South with a record of 5-0 in the conference and 7-1 overall, while C-L leads the KSAC North with a mark of 5-0 in conference play and 8-1 overall.

C-L is a star-oriented team led by 1,000-point scorer Deion Deas (19.9 ppg) and soon-to-be-1,000-point scorer Hayden “Harry” Callen (19.8 ppg). Curvin Goheen gives the Lions, who average 62.9 ppg, a third player in double digits at 10.1 ppg.

Keystone is a much more balanced offense.

The Panthers, who average 57.9 ppg, have five players averaging at least 7.0 ppg but just one in double digits.

Troy Johnson leads Keystone at 10.9 ppg, Marc Rearick and Brandon Pierce each add 9.0 ppg with Isaak Jones delivering 7.8 ppg and Andrew Lauer 7.0 ppg.

HOW TO LISTEN

Fans can listen to the game live on exploreClarion.com. Go straight to the exploreClarion website to access the player story and the player will work on any mobile device (You may need to hit the play button in order to get the stream to play), or click here to listen.

The following local sponsors have signed on to make this year’s Laurel Eye Clinic Games of the Week possible all season long:

 

Laurel Eye Clinic (Title Sponsor) Kerle Tire (Title Sponsor/Pre-Game Show)
Sweet Basil Italian Restaurant (Coaches’ Pregame Interviews) Hager Paving (Player of the Game)
Kahle’s Kitchen (1st Quarter) Next Step Therapy (2nd Quarter)
FUN Bank (Halftime Show) Penn State-DuBois (3rd Quarter)
DuBrook (4th Quarter) Clarion County Community Bank (Postgame Show)
Gatesman Plumbing, Heating & A/C (Timeouts) Allegheny Grille of Foxburg (Broadcast Booth)
Matt Higgins – State Farm Insurance (Free Throws) Eric Shick Nationwide Insurance Agency (3-pointers)
Zacherl Motors (Scoreboard) Gatesman Auto Body (Governor’s Keys to the Game)
Redbank Chevrolet (Stats) Computer Guru of Leeper (Equipment/Jess Quinn’s Halftime Breakdown)
MV Property Care (Tip-off) Janney Montgomery Scott (Starting Lineups/Fast Breaks)
Luton’s Plumbing & Heating (Players to Watch) S&W Auto Body (Fouls)
Clarion-Forest VNA (Injury Update) Carrier Insurance (Coaches)
Clarion Ford (Drive of the Game) Tionesta Builders (Overtime)
Randy and Bob’s Auto Body Riverhill Automotive
Ramada by Wyndham of Clarion Mealy Excavating
LandPro (Possession Arrow)  Clarion Bathware
Allstate Insurance, the Dave Jones Agency (Keystone Games) J&J Trailers & Equipment Sales
Ochs Building Supply (What’s at Stake)

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.