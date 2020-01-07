Rematch of Last Year’s KSAC Title Game as Keystone Travels to C-L on Laurel Eye Clinic High School Basketball

STRATTANVILLE, Pa. (D9Sports) – It’s a rematch of last year’s KSAC Boys’ Title game when Keystone travels to Clarion-Limestone, and EYT Media/D9Sports.com has all the action covered on Laurel Eye Clinic High School Basketball.

(Photo: Deion Deas of C-L (left) and Isaak Jones of Keystone (right. They square off in a KSAC Crossover game Tuesday)

Tip-off is set for approximately 8 p.m. or about 20 to 25 minutes after the conclusion of the junior varsity content. The Kerle Tire Pregame Show from C-L High School will start at 7:30 p.m.

Chris Rossetti and Bob “The Governor” Dunkle will have the call of the game with Rossetti also handling the pre- and post-game interviews, and Rossetti being joined by Jess Quinn for another edition of The Coach and The Scribe after the game.

A year ago, C-L held off Keystone, 57-52, to win its fifth KSAC title in the last six years.

The teams are currently on a collision course for another title-game showdown with Keystone leading the KSAC South with a record of 5-0 in the conference and 7-1 overall, while C-L leads the KSAC North with a mark of 5-0 in conference play and 8-1 overall.

C-L is a star-oriented team led by 1,000-point scorer Deion Deas (19.9 ppg) and soon-to-be-1,000-point scorer Hayden “Harry” Callen (19.8 ppg). Curvin Goheen gives the Lions, who average 62.9 ppg, a third player in double digits at 10.1 ppg.

Keystone is a much more balanced offense.

The Panthers, who average 57.9 ppg, have five players averaging at least 7.0 ppg but just one in double digits.

Troy Johnson leads Keystone at 10.9 ppg, Marc Rearick and Brandon Pierce each add 9.0 ppg with Isaak Jones delivering 7.8 ppg and Andrew Lauer 7.0 ppg.

HOW TO LISTEN

Fans can listen to the game live on exploreClarion.com. Go straight to the exploreClarion website to access the player story and the player will work on any mobile device (You may need to hit the play button in order to get the stream to play), or click here to listen.

