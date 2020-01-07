Rhonda’s Grapevine: Your Guide to Choosing The Perfect Room at The Inn at Deer Creek Winery
When you go on a getaway, whether it’s with your partner or your friends, you want the room you stay in to feel personalized to you — after all, it is your home for a few nights!
That’s why each one of our eight rooms is uniquely decorated, and each has a different theme and different amenities. Whether you are someone who loves winter or someone who enjoys summer, someone who loves colorful celebrations, or kicking back and relaxing — there’s something for you!
Use this as an opportunity to take a virtual tour of our Inn, and see which room speaks to you the most.
Summer in California
Our Summer in California room will make you feel warm and comfortable, no matter what time of year you stay with us! It’s decorated in shades of blue, with accents of a west coast flair. You’ll be transported to sunny paradise as soon as you open the door!
This room is on our first-floor and is wheelchair accessible.
It features a queen bed, fireplace, refrigerator, couch, table, and chairs.
Autumn in Italy
This Tuscan-themed room on our second-floor dons deep, warm, inviting tones. The rich green and oranges on the walls and in the beautiful artwork set the perfect mood for sipping your favorite red wine.
This room features a queen bed, fireplace, refrigerator, table, and chairs.
Winter in Paris
The beautiful mix of wintry hues and French accents in this room make it the perfect choice to snuggle up next to the fireplace and read a book with your favorite glass of wine in hand. But be warned — you might get so comfortable, you never want to leave!
This first-floor room features a queen bed, refrigerator, fireplace, couch, table, and chairs. It also has windows that overlook the woods on our beautiful grounds. You can often see birds!
Spring in Spain
This vibrant room features beautiful artwork, including treasures brought straight from Spain! If you’re looking for the feel of Spain without the price of traveling abroad, this room is perfect for you.
This room features a hot tub, fireplace, queen bed, refrigerator, couch, table, and chairs and can be found on the first floor of our Inn.
Deer Creek
Immerse yourself in the Pennsylvania countryside by staying in our Deer Creek room.
Not a PA native? Staying in this room is the perfect way to feel like one! You’ll be surrounded by comforting earth tones and artwork of the beautiful PA landscapes.
This room is on our second-floor and features a hot tub, fireplace, queen bed, refrigerator, table, chairs, and plush robes for ultimate comfort.
Vintner’s
Are you an absolute lover of all things wine? This room is the place for you to be. Everywhere you look — from the artwork to the color of the walls to the shower curtain — has been inspired by wine. What better way to make yourself at home at a winery than stay in a wine-themed room?
This room features a queen bed, hot tub, fireplace, refrigerator, couch, table, chairs, and plush robes. It can be found on the second-floor of our Inn. (P.S. – the furniture is wine barrel!)
Celebration Room
Every day is a celebration in this room! The colorful walls and decorations are sure to make you smile everywhere you look. Not to mention, it features an outdoor, personal balcony overlooking a gorgeous wooded area — the perfect place to enjoy coffee from your personal in-room coffee maker.
Other amenities include a hot tub, fireplace, king bed, microwave, refrigerator, plush robes, and a couch.
Brooks Deluxe
This suite has our name on it because it is our finest — we know you won’t regret celebrating your special occasion in this gorgeous space!
Everything about this room will surround you in luxury, from the private balcony to the plush robes.
Other amenities include a king bed, fireplace, hot tub, personal coffee maker, microwave, couch, refrigerator, and a table and chairs.
Call today and book your perfect, personalized getaway in your favorite Deer Creek room!
~Submitted by Rhonda Brooks
Rhonda and her husband, Denis, own Deer Creek Winery, Inn B&B, and Event Center. They love wine and sharing their 100-acre farm in Northwest Pennsylvania with guests. You can find them around the winery most any time of day.
For more information on Deer Creek Winery, and The Inn, visit https://www.deercreekwine.com.
