Say What?!: Raccoon Captured in New York Subway Station After Several Weeks

NEW YORK, N.Y. – A raccoon that spent weeks evading capture at a New York subway station, occasionally causing train delays, was finally captured and relocated, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority workers said.

The raccoon, which caused the first of several transit headaches at the Nevins Street subway station in early November, finally walked into a trap Sunday and was safely captured, MTA police said.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.