‘Tradition’ Guides Awkward Clarion County Commissioner Reorganization Meeting

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – “Tradition” played a major role on Monday morning in the selection of a new chairman of the Clarion County Commissioners at their reorganization meeting. The only thing missing was the song “Tradition” from Fiddler on the Roof.

(PICTURED ABOVE: Wayne Brosius.)

Clarion County Commissioner Ed Heasley started the process by nominating Ted Tharan who has served as chairman for the last four years. Tharan replied that he could not make a second because of tradition, and the motion died because of a lack of a second.

Commissioner Wayne Brosius then nominated himself for the chair.

Tharan replied, “Out of tradition, I will second that motion.”

On a roll call vote, all three voted to appoint Brosius chair, with Tharan again emphasized tradition, and Heasley stating “yes because of our traditions but not leadership qualities.”

Asked about traditions, Tharan later clarified that in the past, the leading vote-getter in the general election was selected as chairman. He also added a commissioner would not have to accept the nomination or appointment.

Chairman Brosius then guided the motion, and Tharan was elected vice-chairperson and Heasley secretary.

In other 2020 appointments, Taylor Kriebel was reappointed chief clerk/county administrator.

Tharan asked Brosius for his plans for the next four years.

“I hope to keep things going, moving forward, and a lot of good things to come,” said Brosius. “I anticipate working as a team for the benefit of Clarion County.”

Commissioners tabled a motion to reappoint Christopher Gabriel of Cafardi Ferguson Wyrick Weis + Gabriel, of Sewickley, as solicitor due to a lack of a contract. The appointment will likely be made at the next regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, January 14, at 10:00 a.m.

The firm of Logue and Urik was reappointed as assistant solicitor at an annual contract of $35,000.

The solicitor primarily handles labor negotiations and major cases while the assistant solicitor handles local legal needs and is represented at regular commissioner meetings.

Commissioner boards and assignments were also made for all three commissioners.

Ted Tharan’s county offices include Building and Grounds/Parks, Commissioners staff/HR, Public Safety, Human Services, CYS and MHDD, Information Technology IT, Open Records, Courts, and District Attorney’s Office.

Other committees for Tharan and board/assignments include Salary Board, Retirement Board, Prison Board of Inspectors, Board of Elections, Safety Committee, Records Improvement Committee, Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC), Criminal Justice Advisory Board (CJAB), CYS, Communication/Emergency Management, Economic Development, Clarion County YMCA board, and Northwest Commission.

Brosius county offices include County Corrections, Public Defender’s Office, Tax Claim, Transportation/OSA, Veterans Affairs, Open Records, Prothonotary Office, Sheriff’s Office, and Treasurer’s Office.

Other Brosius committees and other boards include Salary Board, Retirement Board, Prison Board of Inspectors, Board of Elections, Local Emergency Planning Committee (LEPC), Records Improvement Committee, Safety Committee, Airport Authority, Armstrong, Indiana, Clarion (AIC) D&A Commission, Conservation District, Hotel Tax Committee, Clarion County Housing Authority, Library Association, Penn State Extension, Transportation Advisory Committee, and Workforce Investment Act Board (WIB).

Heasley county offices include Assessment, Central Accounting Office, Elections Office, GIS, Planning, Open Records, County Auditors, Coroner’s Office, and Register and Recorder’s Office.

Other Heasley committees and boards include Salary Board, Retirement Board, (LEPC), Records Improvement Committee, Safety Committee, Child Death Review Team, Community Action, Emergency Food and Shelter Board, FamilyNet Advisory Board (Clarion County Promise), MH/DD Advisory Board, Pen Soil Council, and Planning Commission.

Commissioner, salary, and retirement board meetings for 2020 will be held on the second and fourth Tuesdays at 10:00 a.m. unless otherwise noted. The Retirement Board is included in the last meeting of each month following the Salary Board.

The Board of Prison Inspector meetings for 2020 is scheduled for the second Thursday of each month at 9:00 a.m. and the administration building conference room unless otherwise noted. Meetings on March 12, June 11, September 10, and December 10 are held at the prison.

Banks of deposit for 2020 include S&T Bank, Clarion County Community Bank, Farmers National Bank, First United National Bank, Northwest Savings Bank, PNC Bank, Clarion Federal Credit Union, and PLGIT (Pa. Local Government Investment Trust).

