Wilda E. “Willie” Yard died Wednesday, January 1, 2020, in Claremore, Oklahoma, at the age of 77 years.

She was born September 16, 1942, in Franklin, Pennsylvania, to James Samuel and Emma Edith Sweetapple, Johnson.

Willie completed her secondary education in Franklin and was graduated with the Victory Joint High School Class of 1961.

She was married September 22, 1962, in Clintonville, Pennsylvania, to Lawrence Wayne “Larry” Yard.

She spent much of her working life as a homemaker and caring for her family. She and Larry made their home in Skiatook, Oklahoma, where she was a faithful member of the Skiatook First United Methodist Church. They later made their home in Claremore, Oklahoma, looking over Oologah Lake.

Willie enjoyed a variety of pastimes including square dancing and caring for her Scottie dogs, Kenzie and Heidi. She and Larry also enjoyed traveling in the RV to Pennsylvania in the summer and down to Florida in the winter.

Most important in her life was her family whom she dearly loved. Those she leaves behind who hold many cherished memories include:

Two daughters; Angie Hamel and husband Scott, of Claremore, Oklahoma

Jennifer Goran and husband Dan, of Owasso, Oklahoma

Four grandchildren; Sarah and Emily Goran, of Owasso, Oklahoma

Cameron and Mackenzie Hamel, of Claremore, Oklahoma

Two sisters; Lucille Keith, of Beaumont, Texas

Mary Lou Sloan, of Franklin, Pennsylvania

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Larry, and a brother, Richard Hovis.

Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Sunday, January 5, 2020, at Mowery Funeral Service in Owasso.

Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, January 6, 2020, at the Mowery Funeral Service Chapel in Owasso with Pastor Leonard Pirtle officiating.

Willie will be transported to Barkeyville, Pennsylvania, and will be laid to rest next to her husband at the Barkeyville Cemetery.

The family asks memorial contributions be made to the Brandon Magalassi Memorial Scholarship Foundation, 13800 Est 106th Street North, Owasso, Oklahoma, 74055.

Arrangements and services were entrusted to Mowery Funeral Service of Owasso, Oklahoma.

