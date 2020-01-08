A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Snow showers likely, mainly before 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a temperature falling to around 20 by 5pm. West wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. West wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light northwest after midnight.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 37. Light southeast wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night – A chance of rain, mainly after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Southeast wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday – Rain. High near 50. South wind 10 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday Night – Rain likely. Cloudy, with a low around 44. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday – Showers. High near 60. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Saturday Night – Showers. Low around 39. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 46.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Monday – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday – Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

