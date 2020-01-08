As Traffic Backs Up Through Clarion, Shippenville on 322 Safety Official Says ‘There’s Nothing To Do But Be Patient’

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The closure of a portion of westbound Interstate 80 on Wednesday created traffic headaches in the Borough of Clarion and through Shippenville. The good news is that all lanes on the interstate have now reopened.

PennDOT spokeswoman Jamie Arehart told explore.Clarion.com that all westbound lanes of traffic on I-80 as of 3:40 p.m.

After a multi-vehicle crash this morning, motorists on I-80 Westbound experienced lane restrictions between Exit 60 (State Route 66 North Shippenville) and Exit 53 (State Route 338 Knox).

That situation led motorists to divert onto Route 322, backing up traffic through Clarion and Shippenville.

As a result of the additional traffic in Clarion Borough, school buses from Clarion Area School District will most likely be running late for drop off this afternoon (Wednesday, January 8).

It has been noted that no Clarion Area students were involved in the accident.

“There’s nothing to do but be patient,” said Denny Logue, Deputy Director of Clarion County Public Safety.

No other accidents were reported, according to Logue.

Logue did suggest, however, that anybody who had could use an alternative route do so and avoid Route 322.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.