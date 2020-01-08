Boys’ Basketball: Craddock, German Led Clarion to Win; Higgins Helps NC Beat Cranberry

TIONESTA, Pa. (D9Sports) – Hunter Craddock exploded for a career-high 23 points to go with 11 rebounds and four steals, as Clarion ran past Forest Area, 90-42, for a road victory at West Forest.

(Photo of Hunter Craddock, who had a career-high 23 points to go with 11 rebounds in Clarion’s win over Forest Area Photo by Jared Bakaysa of JB Graphics. See more of Bakaysa’s work here)

Cal German added 21 points, 10 assists and five steals for the Bobcats with Josh Craig chipping in 16 points and Nick Frederick 11 tallies and six rebounds. Kyle Porciello also had five points and eight assists.

Franklin Meals led Forest Area with 14 points and five rebounds with Noah Burke adding 12 points and eight boards, Jullian Gillenwater eight points and Jacob Eddy five points and seven rebounds.

NORTH CLARION 53, CRANBERRY 38

FRILLS CORNERS, Pa. – Matson Higgins had 15 points, including a pair of 3-pointers, as North Clarion defeated visiting Cranberry, 53-38.

Drew Gatesman added 12 points and grabbed seven rebounds for the Wolves while Collin Schmader chipped in 11 points. Devon Walters had nine tallies and 10 rebounds with Jacob Bauer adding five points and seven rebounds.

Matt McQuaide had 14 points in the loss for Cranberry with JT Stahlman adding 12.

MONITEAU 60, VENANGO CATHOLIC 31

OIL CITY, Pa. – Behind 24 points from Ethan McDeavitt and a double-double from Gage Neal, visiting Moniteau left Oil City with a 60-31 victory over Venango Catholic.

Neal had 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Warriors. Dean Hershey added six points with Nate Tach chipping in five.

Reza Reese had 12 tallies including a pair of 3-pointers to pace the Vikings in the loss. Andrew Burda ad Brady Cicatella each had eight points.

