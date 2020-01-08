 

Clarion Area School Buses Expected to Run Late Wednesday Afternoon

Wednesday, January 8, 2020 @ 03:01 PM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

school bus 1CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Area School District has announced their buses will most likely be running late for drop off on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the district, many of the students will be arriving home late this afternoon (Wednesday, January 8) as the accident on I-80 this morning has altered traffic in the borough of Clarion.

Please note that no Clarion Area students were involved in the accident.


