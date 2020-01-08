Clarion U. Wrestling Downs SIU-Edwardsville

BROOKVILLE, Pa. – Competing in front of a packed house at Brookville High School, the Clarion wrestling team capped off an evening of wrestling action with a 30-13 win over Mid-American Conference opponent Southern Illinois-Edwardsville on Tuesday night.

(Photo courtesy of Clarion University Athletics)

Racking up a number of bonus-point victories and two wins by fall, the Golden Eagles (3-3, 2-2 MAC) evened up their overall dual record as well as their conference mark.

The team match started at 157 pounds, and it was clear early on that the uppermost weights relished the opportunity to put an early stamp on the match. Clarion every bout from 165 pounds to heavyweight, with three of those wins including bonus points. Mike Bartolo won his second straight with a technical fall over Chase Diehl at 165 pounds, and the duo of Max Wohlabaugh and Luke Funck contributed key decisions to put the Golden Eagles ahead.

Rounding out the top weights was Greg Bulsak and Ty Bagoly, with that duo essentially pushing the match out of reach for the Cougars. Bulsak recorded his eighth Division I win by fall with a first period pin of Aric Bohn. Bagoly nearly pinned Tommy Helton in the first period of the heavyweight bout despite giving up 55 pounds to the Cougar heavyweight, but had to settle for a four-point near fall and a major decision to make it 21-3 with four bouts to go. Bagoly improved to 10-3 on the season with the win, including a 4-0 mark against MAC opponents and a 6-0 mark in duals.

Seth Koleno snapped a modest slump in the 133-pound bout when he claimed a pin of his own, taking down Jake Blaha early on and posting an early near fall before finally flattening his opponent at the 1:28 mark. That victory officially sealed the match for Clarion, with Brookville native Brock Zacherl recording a win by decision for good measure. Going against 2018 national qualifier Tyshawn Williams in a low-scoring 149-pound bout, Zacherl recorded the sole takedown of the contest with just seconds remaining in sudden victory.

157: Justin Ruffin (SIU Edwardsville) over Avery Shay (Clarion) (Dec 7-0)

165: Mike Bartolo (Clarion) over Chase Diehl (SIU Edwardsville) (TF 18-3 4:52)

174: Max Wohlabaugh (Clarion) over Kevin Gschwendtner (SIU Edwardsville) (Dec 12-5)

184: Luke Funck (Clarion) over Ryan Yarnell (SIU Edwardsville) (Dec 6-5)

197: Greg Bulsak (Clarion) over Aric Bohn (SIU Edwardsville) (Fall 2:17)

285: Ty Bagoly (Clarion) over Tommy Helton (SIU Edwardsville) (MD 11-0)

125: Gage Datlovsky (SIU Edwardsville) over Blake Jackson (Clarion) (Fall 2:35)

133: Seth Koleno (Clarion) over Jake Blaha (SIU Edwardsville) (Fall 1:28)

141: Saul Ervin (SIU Edwardsville) over Alex Blake (Clarion) (MD 15-6)

149: Brock Zacherl (Clarion) over Tyshawn Williams (SIU Edwardsville) (SV-1 3-1)

