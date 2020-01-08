Criminal Conference Set for Today for New Bethlehem Man Who Allegedly Made Threats Against Jefferson County Judge

BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – A New Bethlehem man who allegedly wrote threatening letters to a Jefferson County judge is scheduled for a criminal conference on Wednesday.

According to court documents, Joseph David Supik II, of New Bethlehem – currently lodged in SCI Somerset regarding a case in which he made threats against a correctional officer – is scheduled for a criminal conference in Jefferson County on Wednesday, January 8, at 1:00 p.m. with Jeffrey D. Burkett.

He faces the following charges:

– Terroristic Threats W/Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1 (two counts)

– Harassment – Communicate Lewd, Threatening, Etc. Language, Misdemeanor 3 (two counts)

Supik was originally charged with four counts of each of the above charges; however, during the hearing, two counts of each of the charges were withdrawn.

Supik remains lodged at SCI Somerset.

The charges stem from an investigation into threatening letters received by Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas President Judge John H. Foradora.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 8:00 a.m. on March 1, Trooper Rupp, of the Punxsutawney-based State Police, was provided with a handwritten letter dated February 26, 2019, and stamped received on February 27, 2019. The letter was addressed to Judge John H. Foradora and was signed by Joseph David Supik II, and the envelope which had contained the letter was marked PA Department of Corrections Inmate Mail with a return address matching the address at SCI Somerset. The hand-written return address also contained Supik’s name and inmate number.

According to the complaint, the contents of the letter conveyed several threats toward Judge Foradora, including “I hope that my people take You 6Ft undergrou”; “i am Trainned To Kill So watch the f*** out Your in my Crosshairs”; and “Watch Your Back.”

On March 4, Trooper Rupp received a second letter sent to Judge Foradora at the courthouse, also containing Supik’s name and inmate number in the return address, and also labeled as PA Department of Corrections Inmate Mail. The second letter, which was also signed by Supik, allegedly stated “I am going to kill you and your f***** family” and “I will kill you and the Foradora Family.”

On April 1, Trooper Rupp received a copy of a third letter, also signed by Supik and addressed to Judge Foradora, labeled as PA Department of Corrections Inmate Mail with a different inmate’s name and inmate number in the return address. The third letter, which was from Supik, blamed Judge Foradora for him being in prison and stated: “I’m going to Kill You Foradora mark my words.”

Trooper Rupp received a fourth letter signed by Supik on April 3, which had the same inmate name and number as the third letter in the return address.

According to the complaint, within the letter, Supik explained that the inmate on the envelope had nothing to do with the situation and only sent Supik’s letter for him. The letter went on to note that Supik “hated” Judge Foradora and stated “i wanna use my military Trainning To good use and kill your f***** old a**” and also threatened to “put you 6FT underground”.

On April 8, Trooper Rupp received an incident report from Trooper Neisner, of PSP Somerset Criminal Investigation Unit, regarding other threatening letters Supik sent from SCI Somerset. According to the report, Supik took responsibility for writing the letters to Judge Foradora and writing multiple other letters to judicial officials and police officers throughout western Pennsylvania during the interview.

According to the complaint, Supik said he was writing the letters because he felt he would not receive the psychological help he needed if he were outside of prison.

Based on the investigation, the charges were filed through Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak’s office on Monday, June 17.

On November 13, 2019, Senior Judge H. William White sentenced Supik to a total of 18 months to three years in state prison on three counts of first-degree misdemeanor terroristic threats in the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas.

The charges stemmed from threats against court and correctional authorities in Clarion County.

Court documents indicate Judge Gregory J. Hammond sentenced Supik to an additional three months to one year of confinement on one third-degree misdemeanor count of harassment in the Forest County Court of Common Pleas on November 15, 2019.

The charge stemmed from a letter that Supik wrote threatening a state police corporal and a Forest County judge.

