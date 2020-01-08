Donald K. Mullen, 87, of Cooperstown, passed away on January 7, 2020, at Sugar Creek Station in Franklin.

Born October 20, 1932, and raised on a farm in Emlenton, he was the son of the late Arthur L. and Vesta L. (Davis) Mullen. On August 22, 2004, he was married to the former Merle Cutchall; she survives him.

After graduating from Emlenton High School, Donald proudly enlisted to serve his country in the Marine Corps. He was Honorably Discharged with the rank of Corporal in 1958.

After serving his county, Donald spent most of his life working as a Heavy Equipment Mechanic for State Equipment in Franklin. Everyone who knew Donald knew what a great mechanic he was, and was often found fixing up old tractors, especially John Deere’s, or “tinkering”. He also loved his dog, Nina.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Merle Mullen of Cooperstown; his two sons, Brian K. Mullen and his wife, Roberta “Bert”, of Nickleville, and Barry M. Mullen and his wife, Sonya, of Franklin; his two daughters, Sherry E. Drake and her husband, David, of Farmington, NM, and Cami Ann Hrisak and her husband, Robert of Shippenville; his five grandchildren, Rachel, Sarah, Beth, Megan, and Rebecca “Becca”; his four great-grandchildren, Jonah, Arya, Lydia, and Ellie; his three brothers, James “Ken” Mullen and his wife, Marian, of Emlenton, Darrell J. Mullen and his wife, Mary Jane, of Emlenton, and Gary L. Mullen and his wife, Charlene, of Seneca; and his sister, Janet E. Stephens and her husband, Lloyd, of Mapleshade.

In addition to his parents, Donald was preceded in death by his brother, Brent Mullen, who passed away when he was 7 years old; his first wife, “Peg”; and his second wife, Margaret.

Family and friends will be received on Friday, January 10, 2020, at the Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Funeral services for Donald will be held at the funeral home on Friday, January 10, 2020 beginning at 3:00 p.m., with Reverend Joseph Martin, retired pastor, officiating. Donald will be receiving full military honors, accorded by the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard.

Donald will be laid to rest in Peters Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made in Donald’s honor to the Bradleytown Community Church, 1971 Bradleytown Road, Cooperstown, PA 16317.

To send flowers, cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

