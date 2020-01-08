Downtown Snowflake Decorations Declared Success, Destination Clarion Downtown Looking at Future Projects

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The snowflake decorations seen around downtown Clarion this year over the Christmas holiday wouldn’t have been possible without the outpouring of support for the project.

(Photo courtesy Clarion River Brewing Company)

According to local business owner Jim Crooks, who is a member of the Destination Clarion Downtown committee, the project for purchasing new snowflake decorations downtown this year was a definite success.

“I was really thrilled with the number of people who participated,” Crooks told exploreClarion.com.

“Basically, I bought the company out of snowflakes. They had none left. I had more people that wanted to contribute than I could buy snowflakes.”

Crooks noted the Destination Clarion Downtown committee would like to thank the following individuals and businesses that donated money to make the project a success:

Gene Pushcash, owner of the Clarion McDonald’s

Lisa Milliron of 10.0 Gymnastics

JoAnn & Bernie Vavrek

Judy & Bill Miller

Carol LaPinto

Rose Logue

Christy Logue Esq of Logue & Urik PC

Kim and Fred Cherico of Computer Support

Jeremy & Crystal Jewell

Janney Montgomery Scott and Matt Lerch

Clarion Chamber of Commerce

Staffel Cycle of Shippenville

The Thursday Coffee Group

Fl Crooks & Co.

Clarion River Brewing Company

George’s Barber Shop

Michells’s Coffee Shop

Fulmer House Books

Mechanistic Brewing Company

“I got a lot of feedback and a lot of thanks, but it was really the people who donated that made it happen.”

However, the project is still far from over.

With the Destination Clarion Downtown becoming a part of the Clarion Blueprint Community, they plan to continue the project and add more decorations next year, according to Crooks.

“Next year it’ll be so much easier because folks can donate money to the Blueprint Community, and since it’s a 501c3 (nonprofit organization), it can be a tax deduction for them, which is good.”

With the holiday season drawing to a close, though, Crooks says they’re looking more at the upcoming spring and summer months than at next Christmas.

“We’re really looking at expanding the flowers downtown. There are so many communities that are doing this,” he noted.

Crooks said during some travels this year, he spoke to people in some municipalities that have become well known for the flowers they display downtown during the warm part of the year and discovered how much of a difference it can make.

“It really does attract outside visitors and brings business to the town, and that’s what we want for Clarion. We want to bring in business. So, we’re going to be looking into flowers before we jump back into Christmas next year.”

According to Crooks, another project will be getting new trees for some of the spaces downtown and making sure they are placed so they survive better than their predecessors.

“We just want to do theses things to make the town beautiful. We need to make the town beautiful, that’s the bottom line. We have to work at it.”

