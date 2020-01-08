 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Edeltraud Eder Daley

Wednesday, January 8, 2020 @ 12:01 PM

Posted by Jill McDermott

DALEYedeltraudEdeltraud Eder Daley, of Franklin, PA died Tuesday, January 7, 2020, aged 93. Formerly a Virginia resident, she also lived for many years in New Jersey.

A tireless advocate for progressive political causes, Ms. Daley loved the outdoors, wildlife, music, photography, good food and wine. She was an accomplished photographer, businesswoman, and cultivar of orchids.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Wilfred Eder, and a grandson, Brian Bonetti. She is survived by a son and daughter and their spouses, a daughter-in-law, a grandson, and many loving friends.

Funeral arrangements are private, under the direction of the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the non-profit: Batsto Citizens Committee Inc. (EIN: 22-2135280) or the ACLU of Pennsylvania Foundation.

Please visit: www.hartlefuneralhome.com for further information and to leave a note of condolence.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.