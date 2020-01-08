Ellen J. (Parse) Larson, 78, of Sligo, passed away Tuesday evening, January 7, surrounded by her family.

She was born on Oct. 10, 1941, in Indiana, PA, daughter of the late Lewis Carl and Bertha Mae Bartlebaugh Larson.

Parse attended the Zion Baptist Church of Clarion in her earlier years she also attended the Adult Daycare in Shippenville where she made numerous friends.

She was a well-known resident at Clarview Nursing Center and was loved by many. She enjoyed listening to Gospel music, singing and playing bingo. Parse especially enjoyed company and spending time with her family. You would always see her with a bow in her hair, hanky in her hand and a smile on her face that would light up a room.

A shining light in Ellen’s life was her sister, Alice, who loved and cared for her throughout the years. They shared an unparalleled bond that will be cherished for a lifetime.

She is survived by her three brothers, Bert Larson and his wife Nancy of Oakridge, William Larson, and Gary Larson both of Knox, five sisters, Anna Wolbert of Ohio, Betty Buzard of Clarion, Ethel Stitt and her husband James of Cherry Run, Alice Strauser and her husband Richard of Sligo and Judy Strauser of Knox and numerous nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews.

Parse was preceded in death by her parents, one brother, Lewis Larson, two sisters, Dorothy Limrick and Stella Stromyer.

Visitation will be held on Friday from 2:00-4:00 p.m. and 7:00-9:00 p.m. at the Goble Funeral Home & Crematory, 330 Wood St, Clarion. Funeral will be held on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. with Carl Best presiding. Interment will follow at the Cedarview Memorial Park in Strattanville.

Memorials may be made in Ellen’s name to the Southern Clarion County Ambulance Service or to Clarview Nursing Home’s Activity Fund.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Clarion Hospital staff, all the doctors and Clarview Nursing Cemetery staff for their excellent care for Ellen.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers, and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

