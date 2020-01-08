Frances K. Harman, 101, of Seneca, died at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at The Collins House in Rocky Grove.

Born April 23, 1918, in Shippenville, PA, she was the only child of William A. and Anna Allaman Korb.

Frances was educated at the public schools in Tionesta and graduated from Duff’s Business School in Warren, PA.

She worked for attorneys in both Warren and Tionesta until her marriage in 1940.

She served as organist for a period of time at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church (now Faith Lutheran Church) in Venus where she was a member as a youth and for the first 10 years of her married life.

She also worked for a short time at J. C. Penney in Oil City and the Cranberry School District.

This past summer she attended a combined class reunion at West Forest High School where she was honored as the oldest attendee.

Frances married the love of her life, the late Robert D. Harman, on April 6, 1940, at her parents’ home. They celebrated their 71st wedding anniversary before his passing on April 26, 2011.

Frances was a founding and charter member of the Oil City Lioness Club. She was a Life Member of the Belles Lettres Club, volunteered for 15 years for the American Red Cross, and was a volunteer for Meals-On-Wheels. She was also a member of the Oil City Club and Wanango Country Club along with her husband.

Frances was an active member of Good Hope Lutheran Church for more than 50 years. She was very active in the Women’s Organization of the Church, having served as President at one time.

Frances is survived by a daughter, Diane Harbison and her husband Charles, of Oil City; four grandchildren Dr. Dale R. Harman and his wife Karen of Cape Neddick, Maine; Kevin A. Harbison and his wife Christine of Erie, CO; Amy C. Konop and her husband David of Philadelphia, PA; and Marci L. Ziegler and her husband Scott of Franklin; six great-grandchildren, Lance Corporal Zachary T. Harbison of Ferry, NC; Rachel E. Harbison of Boston, MA; Ashlyn and Cael Ziegler of Franklin; and Grace and Rose Harman of Cape Neddick, Maine.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Richard E. Harman, and daughter-in-law Carol W. Harman.

Friends and family will be received from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm and 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm Monday at the Morrison Funeral Home, 110 Petroleum Street, Oil City, and from 10:00 am to 11:00 am Tuesday at Good Hope Lutheran Church.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00 am Tuesday in Good Hope Lutheran Church with the Rev. Sandra Jones and Rev. Michael Parsh, pastors, officiating.

Interment will be at the Venus Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Good Hope Lutheran Church, 800 Moran Street., Oil City, 16301 or VNA Foundation, 491 Allegheny Blvd., Franklin, 16323.

To leave the family a special message, obtain directions, or view other helpful services, please visit www.morrisonhome.com.

