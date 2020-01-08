Girls’ Basketball: Forest Area Picks Up First Win

MARIENVILLE, Pa. (D9Sports) – Double-digit outputs from Megan Clow and Jessica Wagner helped Forest Area to its first win of the season and the first under head coach Jeff Wagner, 41-35 over visiting Venango Catholic at East Forest.

(Photo: Jessica Wagner had 11 points and 10 rebounds Tuesday night for Forest Area. Photo by Cynthia Cullen Rapp)

Clow led the Fires, who used a 14-4 second-quarter advantage to take an 18-13 halftime lead, with 14 points with Jessica Wagner adding 11 points and 10 rebounds. Desiree Ginnery also chipped in eight points in the win.

Emmy Ekis paced Venango Catholic with 14 points and 10 rebounds, Hope Winger added six points and 10 boards, Alyson Stewart had six points, nine rebounds and two steals and Mariah Wessell chipped in six points, eight steals and four rebounds.

