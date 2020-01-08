James Joseph Patrick Heelan passed away on December 31, 2019.

He was born on October 28, 1931, in Mount Vernon, New York to the late James Heelan and to the late Elizabeth Heelan.

He was married to Genevieve Heelan for 50 years who survives.

James was a steam fitter for 60 years and enjoyed working on his homes and landscaping.

He loved football and played for the semi-pro team, the New York City Giants.

He was a Past Post Commander in North Salem, New York. He was appointed to the Westchester County New York Youth Board and served from April 10, 1981, until December of 1983.

Survivors include his children, Jeffrey Heelan (Terry) of Marienville, PA, Elizabeth Heelan (Kristi) of East Windsor, CT, Eric Heelan (LeeAnn) of Cairo, GA, and Melissa Heelan Hey (David) of Oakdale, MA, Jake Heelan of Portland, OR; grandchildren Jeffrey Heelan Jr, Kayla Rose Heelan, and Kaellie Elizabeth Heelan; numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his sister Patricia Britell.

His family will greet friends on Saturday afternoon January 4, 2020, at the funeral home from 3:00-5:00 p.m.

Services for James Joseph Patrick Heelan will be held Friday, January 3, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. at St. Augustine Catholic Church with Father Godfred Boachie-Yiadom officiating.

Interment will be at Tallahassee National Cemetery.

