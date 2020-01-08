Joan F. Garbacz, 88, of Oil City, passed away peacefully, Sunday, January 5, 2020, at home.

Born March 25, 1931, in Oil City, she was a daughter of the late James B. and Anna M. Krietner Driscoll.

After graduating from Oil City High School in 1950, she worked for many years as a sales clerk at SS Kresge and K-Mart before retiring in 1993.

She enjoyed bowling and crafts and was an avid Steelers fan.

Mrs. Garbacz was a long-time member of the Oil City Catholic Community.

On September 28, 1957, she was married to Clemens F. Garbacz who preceded her in death on August 27, 1976.

Surviving are two daughters, Patricia A. Carson and her husband Eugene of Medina, OH, and Deborah A. Carnes and her husband Steve of Oil City; three grandchildren, Emily, Molly, and Cliff; a great-grandson, Parker; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by five brothers, James, Robert, Daniel, Jack, and Francis Driscoll; and five sisters, Margaret Sustak, Noreen Dickinson, Marie Flowers, Anna Jane Burgi, and Erma Kirchner.

Friends may call at the Morrison Funeral Home on Thursday from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday at St. Joseph Church at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. John Miller, pastor, presiding.

Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.

Special thanks to the team at AseraCare Hospice for their kind and compassionate care of Joan.

The family suggests memorials be made to Venango Catholic High School or to the St. Elizabeth Center.

