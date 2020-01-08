Kevin T. Villella, 48, of Summerville, died Monday, January 6, 2020, at home surrounded by his family.

He was born September 29, 1971, in DuBois, a son of Elizabeth Ann (Taylor) and Lester A. Villella, who survive.

Kevin was a 1990 graduate of the Brookville Area Jr./Sr. High School and attended SSCD Church in Punxsutawney.

Kevin served in the United States Marine Corps in Kaneohe Bay Hawaii from 1991 to 1995 and then served with the National Guard Reserve in Punxsutawney from 1996 to 1998.

Kevin had a love for animals. His passion was rescuing and fostering dogs and worked with Pet Helpers Incorporated. He loved working with the dogs and the organization. Kevin also enjoyed sports including Penn State Football, the Pittsburgh Pirates and Steelers, shooting guns, and spending time with his brother.

Kevin worked as an over the road truck driver for Knight Transport.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by two children, daughter Gretchen Villella and son Jesse Tobias Villella, both of West Leechburg, PA; a sister Melanie Starr and husband Kirby of Sprankle Mills; a brother Damon Villella and wife Marsha of Sarver; nieces and nephews Madison Shobert and wife Kristen, Winter Shobert, Logan Villella, and Brock Villella; a great-niece Clementine Shobert; uncles Nicholas James Villella and wife Reidun of Columbus, OH, William E. Taylor and wife Nancy of Erie, and David Taylor of Brookville; aunts Elaine Sikora of Punxsutawney and Diana Bair and husband Clifford of Cloe; and several cousins.

He was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents, and three uncles, Joe Sikora, Thomas Taylor, and John Taylor.

Friends will be received from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at the Deeley Funeral Home, Punxsutawney.

A funeral mass will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, January 9, 2020, at SSCD Church in Punxsutawney, officiated by Monsignor Joseph Riccardo.

Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery, Punxsutawney.

Memorial contributions may be made, in memory of Kevin, to Pet Helpers Incorporated, 726 East Park Avenue PMB 311, Fairmount, WV 26554.

Online condolences may be made at www.deeleyfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.