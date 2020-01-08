Keystone Rallies from 13 Down in Second Half to Beat C-L

STRATTANVILLE, Pa. (D9Sports) – Keystone rallied from a 13-point second-half deficit to beat Clarion-Limestone, 48-46, on the road in a rematch of last year’s KSAC Title game.

(Photo of Troy Johnson of Keystone who was named the Hager Paving Player of the Game)

Relisten to the game:

The Panthers trailed 30-17 two minutes into the second half, and 33-22 late in the third quarter before rallying for the win.

“We never thought we were out of this game,” Keystone senior Troy Johnson, who was named the Hager Paving Player of the Game after scoring 11 points, five in the fourth quarter, and grabbing eight rebounds, said. “We knew if just a couple of shots fell that our defense was going to pick us up and bring us right back in, and that’s what happened.”

It really was just as simple as that for the Panthers.

After struggling to find any offensive rhythm through three quarters managing just 26 points in those quarters, Keystone exploded for 22 points in the fourth quarter.

“We did a lot of things that just were not characteristic of us on offense,” Keystone head coach Greg Heath said. “We usually do a pretty good job of looking inside, and we had some guys open. But we really didn’t get them the ball inside. Eventually, they settled down and started to play a little better.”`

Brandon Pierce played a big role in the comeback in the fourth quarter hitting a pair of 3-pointers that gave Keystone the lead both times.

The first gave the Panthers their first lead since 2-0 at 39-38 and the second put Keystone ahead for good, 42-40, after Deion Deas has momentarily given C-L the lead back at 40-39.

“Brandon Pierce had a big part in this,” Johnson said. “He hit some clutch 3-pointers.”

After Pierce hit his second three, Johnson connected on an old-school 3-pointer to put a capper on a 23-7 run by the Panthers giving them their largest lead of the game, 45-40.

“I think when we got the lead,” Johnson said when asked when he thought his team was going to win. “I think the lead, the momentum going our way, we held on for the win.”

After a bucket by Curvin Goheen, who scored on a turnaround jumper in the lane, made it 45-42, Keystone went back up five on another Johnson bucket with 1:40 to play – Johnson missed the free throw that would have made it a six-point game.

Deas answered to make it 47-44 with a basket with just over a minute left, and Kaden Park’s second bucket of the game made it 47-46 with 48.7 seconds to play.

C-L then had a chance to go ahead when Johnson missed the front end of a one-and-one with 23 seconds left, but the Lions stepped out of bounds – it was either Hayden Callen or Jordan Hesdon as the two passed between each other along the side – giving Keystone the ball back with 10.7 seconds left.

Isaak Jones then hit one of two free throws with 7.1 to play to make it a two-point game, and Goheen missed a 10-foot jumper in the lane as time expired.

“When we started making that comeback I thought we had a chance,” Heath said. “I thought, you know if we can just take care of things here., defensively, create a few turnovers and make a few shots that we could win the thing that is how it unfolded.”

Things didn’t start well for Keystone, as C-L led 15-4 at the end of the first quarter and 25-17 at halftime.

Johnson said some of that – at least from his perspective – was he was trying too hard and was too excited to play the game.

“I sure was (excited about this game),” Johnson said. “I was pushing everything long. But I kept my effort up, and good things happen you have effort. That’s what my dad always says.”

Watch Johnson’s complete postgame interview.

Pierce led Keystone with 12 points with Jones adding nine points, five in the fourth quarter, and Alex Rapp contributing seven.

Deas led C-L with 13 points, nine in the first half, with Hayden Callen adding 11 points and 12 rebounds and Goheen nine points and nine rebounds.

