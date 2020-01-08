Leeper Man Faces Charges After Domestic Dispute Turns Violent

FARMINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A Leeper man is facing assault and related charges following an incident where a domestic dispute allegedly turned violent in Farmington Township.

Court documents indicate the Marienville-based State Police filed criminal charges against 47-year-old Kevin Marshall Brumagin-Warner.

According to a criminal complaint, around 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 2, Marienville-based State Police received a call regarding a domestic incident in progress at a location on State Route 66 in Leeper, Farmington Township, Clarion County.

When police arrived at the scene, a known female victim came to the door and stated “nothing was going on” in the residence, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, Kevin Marshall Brumagin-Warner then came to the door and refused to allow the troopers to enter the residence without a search warrant.

The complaint notes the victim was “trying not to cry” while Brumagin-Warner was in the doorway and then exited the residence to speak to the troopers alone, after being asked to do so.

The victim reported that she and Brumagin-Warner had been arguing and that Brumagin-Warner had been drinking she he arrived home from work around 4:00 p.m. The victim related that Brumagin-Warner drinks often and becomes irate with her, the complaint indicates.

According to the complaint, the victim went on to report that Brumagin-Warner had begun throwing pots and pans and other items at her through the kitchen of the residence. He also shoved her to the floor, causing redness and broken skin on her knees. The victim stated Brumagin-Warner had struck her on the neck and noted Brumagin-Warner “knows how to hit her to not cause bruising or leave marks.”

Brumagin-Warner was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 9:25 p.m. on Thursday, January 2, on the following charges:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

Unable to post $5,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 21, with Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill presiding.

