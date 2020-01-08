 

Local Schools Receive ‘Teacher in the Workplace’ Grant Awarded by Gov. Wolf

Wednesday, January 8, 2020 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

CJR WolfHARRISBURG, Pa. – Governor Tom Wolf has announced that $2.2 million in Teacher in the Workplace grants have been awarded to 92 local education agencies (LEA) to enable teachers to visit local employers and learn the skills and industry trends to enhance their classroom instruction, student learning, and career readiness. Each LEA will receive a $25,000 Targeted Grant through the Department of Education (PDE).

“It’s critical that we connect our schools to local businesses so we can prepare students with the skills they need for in-demand jobs,” said Governor Wolf. “By connecting directly with employers, teachers can learn first-hand about the skills and industry trends that will enhance their classroom instruction, student learning, and career readiness.”

Building on the success of the program, the governor proposed to double Teacher in the Workforce grant funding to $5 million, which he signed into law in June. Grants are available through PDE and the Department of Labor and Industry (L&I). The L&I grants will be announced soon.

“Local business leaders know what skills are needed for their employees to be successful in the workplace, so they can provide valuable insight to school administrators and teachers,” said Secretary of Education Pedro A. Rivera. “The Teacher in the Workplace program enables educators to participate in real-world, employer-based experiences that they can use to inform classroom instruction and prepare students for career, college and community success.”

Award recipients include:

Abington SD Laurel Highlands SD
Antonia Pantoja Community Charter School Laurel SD
Armstrong SD Mohawk Area SD
ASPIRA Bilingual Cyber Charter School Montrose Area SD
Avonworth SD Moshannon Valley
Beaver Area SD New Castle Area SD
Blackhawk SD North Clarion County SD
Boyertown Area SD Northeastern York SD
Bradford Area SD Northern Lehigh SD
Bucks County IU 22 Northwest Area SD
Cambria Heights SD Olney Charter High School
Catasauqua Area SD Oswayo Valley SD
Centennial SD Otto-Eldred SD
Central Cambria SD Palisades SD
Chester Community CS Penn Cambria SD
Cocalico SD Penncrest SD
Columbia Borough SD Perseus House CS of Excellence
Conewago Valley SD Pittston Area SD
Conneaut SD Propel CS-Homestead
Crawford Central SD Purchase Line SD
Crestwood SD Redbank Valley SD
Daniel Boone Area SD Ridgway Area SD
Deer Lakes SD Ringgold SD
Elizabethtown Area SD Riverside Beaver County SD
Ephrata Area SD Riverview IU 6
Erie City SD Riverview SD
Eugenio Maria De Hostos CS Saint Marys Area SD
Fairview SD Salisbury Township SD
Fell CS Schuylkill IU 29
Forest Area SD Seneca Valley SD
Franklin Regional SD Sharon City SD
Freedom Area SD Southern Huntingdon County SD
Freeport Area SD Spring Cove SD
Governor Mifflin SD Trinity Area SD
Greater Johnstown SD Tunkhannock Area SD
Greater Nanticoke Area SD Twin Valley SD
Hanover Area SD Union City Area SD
Harbor Creek SD Union SD
Hempfield Area SD United SD
Hollidaysburg Area SD Valley Grove SD
Hopewell Area SD Wallenpaupack Area SD
Intermediate Unit 1 Waynesboro Area SD
John B Stetson Charter School West Middlesex Area SD
Johnsonburg Area SD West Mifflin Area SD
Juniata County SD Western Beaver County SD
Lancaster SD Westmoreland IU 7

The Teacher in the Workforce grants from PDE are funded through federal money made available through Title II, Part A, of the Every Student Succeeds Act and from L&I through the Workforce Innovation and Opportunities Act. Eligible applicants include local education entities, businesses and chambers of commerce, labor organizations, postsecondary institutions, community-based organizations, public libraries, trade associations, and economic development entities.


