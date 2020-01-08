Local Schools Receive ‘Teacher in the Workplace’ Grant Awarded by Gov. Wolf

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Governor Tom Wolf has announced that $2.2 million in Teacher in the Workplace grants have been awarded to 92 local education agencies (LEA) to enable teachers to visit local employers and learn the skills and industry trends to enhance their classroom instruction, student learning, and career readiness. Each LEA will receive a $25,000 Targeted Grant through the Department of Education (PDE).

“It’s critical that we connect our schools to local businesses so we can prepare students with the skills they need for in-demand jobs,” said Governor Wolf. “By connecting directly with employers, teachers can learn first-hand about the skills and industry trends that will enhance their classroom instruction, student learning, and career readiness.”

Building on the success of the program, the governor proposed to double Teacher in the Workforce grant funding to $5 million, which he signed into law in June. Grants are available through PDE and the Department of Labor and Industry (L&I). The L&I grants will be announced soon.

“Local business leaders know what skills are needed for their employees to be successful in the workplace, so they can provide valuable insight to school administrators and teachers,” said Secretary of Education Pedro A. Rivera. “The Teacher in the Workplace program enables educators to participate in real-world, employer-based experiences that they can use to inform classroom instruction and prepare students for career, college and community success.”

Award recipients include:

Abington SD Laurel Highlands SD Antonia Pantoja Community Charter School Laurel SD Armstrong SD Mohawk Area SD ASPIRA Bilingual Cyber Charter School Montrose Area SD Avonworth SD Moshannon Valley Beaver Area SD New Castle Area SD Blackhawk SD North Clarion County SD Boyertown Area SD Northeastern York SD Bradford Area SD Northern Lehigh SD Bucks County IU 22 Northwest Area SD Cambria Heights SD Olney Charter High School Catasauqua Area SD Oswayo Valley SD Centennial SD Otto-Eldred SD Central Cambria SD Palisades SD Chester Community CS Penn Cambria SD Cocalico SD Penncrest SD Columbia Borough SD Perseus House CS of Excellence Conewago Valley SD Pittston Area SD Conneaut SD Propel CS-Homestead Crawford Central SD Purchase Line SD Crestwood SD Redbank Valley SD Daniel Boone Area SD Ridgway Area SD Deer Lakes SD Ringgold SD Elizabethtown Area SD Riverside Beaver County SD Ephrata Area SD Riverview IU 6 Erie City SD Riverview SD Eugenio Maria De Hostos CS Saint Marys Area SD Fairview SD Salisbury Township SD Fell CS Schuylkill IU 29 Forest Area SD Seneca Valley SD Franklin Regional SD Sharon City SD Freedom Area SD Southern Huntingdon County SD Freeport Area SD Spring Cove SD Governor Mifflin SD Trinity Area SD Greater Johnstown SD Tunkhannock Area SD Greater Nanticoke Area SD Twin Valley SD Hanover Area SD Union City Area SD Harbor Creek SD Union SD Hempfield Area SD United SD Hollidaysburg Area SD Valley Grove SD Hopewell Area SD Wallenpaupack Area SD Intermediate Unit 1 Waynesboro Area SD John B Stetson Charter School West Middlesex Area SD Johnsonburg Area SD West Mifflin Area SD Juniata County SD Western Beaver County SD Lancaster SD Westmoreland IU 7

The Teacher in the Workforce grants from PDE are funded through federal money made available through Title II, Part A, of the Every Student Succeeds Act and from L&I through the Workforce Innovation and Opportunities Act. Eligible applicants include local education entities, businesses and chambers of commerce, labor organizations, postsecondary institutions, community-based organizations, public libraries, trade associations, and economic development entities.

