Newbie Man Accused of Repeatedly Punching Victim in Face, Knocking Out His Front Tooth

REDBANK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A New Bethlehem man is facing criminal charges regarding an incident in which he allegedly punched a known man in the face multiple times, knocking out his front tooth.

According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 22-year-old Aaron Reece Wilson.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred in September in Redbank Township, Clarion County.

According to a criminal complaint, around 7:43 p.m. on September 7, 2019, a known victim went to the Clarion-based State Police to report an assault that had allegedly occurred in Redbank Township.

According to the complaint, the victim reported to Trooper Gray, of PSP Clarion, that while out riding a “poker run,” he and Aaron Reece Wilson engaged in an argument that escalated into a physical altercation when Wilson allegedly struck him in the face three times.

The victim’s front tooth was knocked out, the complaint notes.

The following charges were filed through Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller’s office on December 30, 2019:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

A preliminary arraignment is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 15, with Judge Miller presiding.

