Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Getaway Giveaway Underway

The Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau is pleased to announce the return of the Great Outdoors Getaway Giveaway contest.

The contest features the chance to win one of four $250 gift certificates redeemable at any Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau lodging member through May 31, 2021. Enter online at VisitPAGO.com/Getaway through April 30, 2020.

“This will be our third year doing this contest” says John Straitiff, Executive Director of the Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau. “The Getaway Giveaway contest has worked very well and demonstrated that it was great way to get travelers to visit our website as they start to make their vacation and travel plans.”

The Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau is a membership-based travel promotion organization serving five counties in northwestern Pennsylvania: Jefferson, Elk, Clarion, Forest, and Jefferson.

The mission of the Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau is to develop and initiate programs and marketing strategies with the specific intent of increasing overnight travel-related expenditures within its designated region and to create a cooperative effort to increase awareness of this region as an ultimate outdoor adventure vacation destination.

Make your 2020 interesting in the Pennsylvania Great Outdoors region by exploring all our area has that you have not seen or tried before. Plan your new adventure online at VisitPAGO.com/events.

