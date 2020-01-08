Ronald “Ron” James Kahle, 69, of Sigel PA, went to be with the Lord on January 7th, 2020 at his daughter’s house surrounded by his family.

He was born on February 7th, 1950 in Brookville.

He graduated from Brookville High School in 1968.

Ron was the son of the late Floyd and Mary (Snyder) Kahle.

He married Lillian (Ross) Kahle on October 10th, 1970.

Ron served in the U.S. Army from June 1968 – June 1974.

After the military, he went to work for the Marienville Glass Plant for 13 years and then went to work for Clear Creek State Park as a groundskeeper for 10 years and then to work for Brookville Wood Products for 20 years. He retired from Brookville Wood Products in 2013.

Ron enjoyed hunting and playing horseshoes.

He was a member of the FOE Aerie 983, since 1986.

He was the proud father to Crystal (George) Foster and Bonnie (Scott) Pangallo, both of Corsica. He also has 5 grandchildren; Allen (Kaydee) Pangallo, Samantha Foster, Katarina Foster, Abigail Foster and Tyler Pangallo. They were his pride and joy.

He is survived by his wife, children, and grandchildren. He is proceeded in death by his parents and 2 sisters.

The Furlong Funeral Home in Summerville will be handling the arrangements.

At Ronald’s request, there will be no service.

Friends and family may leave online condolences, light a memorial candle, order flowers.

