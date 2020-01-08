School Closings and Delays for Wednesday, January 8, 2020
A look at the school closings and delays for Clarion County and surrounding areas for Wednesday, January 8, 2020, brought to you by Sweet Basil Restaurant and Bar and MV Property Care.
UPDATED: 8:10 a.m. on Wednesday, January 8, 2020.
SCHOOLS:
AAUB Nursery School & Preschool – CLOSED
Brockway Area School District – two-hour delay
Brockway Center For Arts and Technology – two-hour delay
Brockway Head Start Center – two-hour delay
Brookville Area School District – two-hour delay
Christian Life Academy – CLOSED
Cranberry Area School District – CLOSED
Forest Area School District – CLOSED
Franklin Area School District – CLOSED
Good Hope Christian Preschool-Oil City – CLOSED
Johnsonburg Area School District – two-hour delay
Oil City School District – CLOSED
Ridgway Area School District – two-hour delay
St. Marys Area School District – two-hour delay
Tidioute Community Charter School – two-hour delay
Valley Grove School District – CLOSED
Venango Region Catholic School – CLOSED
Venango Technology Center – CLOSED
Warren County School District – two-hour delay
To add a delay or cancellation, email news@exploreClarion.com.
School delays are brought to you by MV Property Care and Sweet Basil Restaurant and Bar
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.