 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

School Closings and Delays for Wednesday, January 8, 2020

Wednesday, January 8, 2020 @ 05:01 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

School closing delay logo midA look at the school closings and delays for Clarion County and surrounding areas for Wednesday, January 8, 2020, brought to you by Sweet Basil Restaurant and Bar and MV Property Care.

UPDATED: 8:10 a.m. on Wednesday, January 8, 2020.

SCHOOLS:

AAUB Nursery School & Preschool – CLOSED
Brockway Area School District – two-hour delay
Brockway Center For Arts and Technology – two-hour delay
Brockway Head Start Center – two-hour delay
Brookville Area School District – two-hour delay
Christian Life Academy – CLOSED
Cranberry Area School District – CLOSED
Forest Area School District – CLOSED
Franklin Area School District – CLOSED
Good Hope Christian Preschool-Oil City – CLOSED
Johnsonburg Area School District – two-hour delay
Oil City School District – CLOSED
Ridgway Area School District – two-hour delay
St. Marys Area School District – two-hour delay
Tidioute Community Charter School – two-hour delay
Valley Grove School District – CLOSED
Venango Region Catholic School – CLOSED
Venango Technology Center – CLOSED
Warren County School District – two-hour delay

To add a delay or cancellation, email news@exploreClarion.com.

School delays are brought to you by MV Property Care and Sweet Basil Restaurant and Bar

3448923

logo (1)


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.