School Closings and Delays for Wednesday, January 8, 2020

UPDATED: 8:10 a.m. on Wednesday, January 8, 2020.

SCHOOLS:

AAUB Nursery School & Preschool – CLOSED

Brockway Area School District – two-hour delay

Brockway Center For Arts and Technology – two-hour delay

Brockway Head Start Center – two-hour delay

Brookville Area School District – two-hour delay

Christian Life Academy – CLOSED

Cranberry Area School District – CLOSED

Forest Area School District – CLOSED

Franklin Area School District – CLOSED

Good Hope Christian Preschool-Oil City – CLOSED

Johnsonburg Area School District – two-hour delay

Oil City School District – CLOSED

Ridgway Area School District – two-hour delay

St. Marys Area School District – two-hour delay

Tidioute Community Charter School – two-hour delay

Valley Grove School District – CLOSED

Venango Region Catholic School – CLOSED

Venango Technology Center – CLOSED

Warren County School District – two-hour delay

