Senior Judge James Arner: ‘It’s Been a Privilege and Honor to Serve as Judge for 20 Years’

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – As newly-minted Senior Judge James Arner looks back on his 20 years as President Judge of Clarion County’s Court of Common Pleas and prepares for his new role as a senior judge, he quickly thanks everyone for the privilege and honor.

“I think it’s important for me to say first it’s been a great privilege and honor to serve as a judge for 20 years here in Clarion County,” said Arner in an interview with Explore Clarion. “I thank the citizens of Clarion County sincerely for entrusting me with this position for you and thanks to all of those who helped me along the way, my staff and Court employees and other officials and Court-related offices, attorneys, and service providers who have all played a part in the operation of our court.”

Sarah Seidle-Patton was installed Friday as Clarion County’s new President Judge and will be attending a mandated two-week new judge school in State College.

Enter Judge Arner in his new role:

“I’ve been approved to work as a senior judge for up to 10 days a month here in Clarion County,” said Arner. “Court Administration has already scheduled me pretty much for the limit here for January and February. I expect I’ll be continuing and I’m not sure it’ll be exactly 10 days a month. But at least for starters, I think they’re going to want me to help out here, which I’m glad to do right away. So I’m still going to be here. I’m glad to have the opportunity and the ability to keep working part-time and then I can also be assigned to work in other counties.”

Judicial duties demand time

The job of a judge is demanding, with hours needed both at the judge chambers and courtroom, but also at home.

“There’s a difference between the time you’re actually in the courtroom and it varies from day to day, sitting here at the desk and doing research and the writing. I do a lot of writing orders and opinions. Plus the time when I take files home with me. In preparing for sentencing I’ll review all of the files in the pre-sentence reports. So there are weekends when I spend some hours getting ready for the upcoming week in trials, preparing jury instructions on the weekends.”

When Arner first started as a judge, he was told that Clarion County might be eligible for a second judge, based on the size of the county.

“That happened. We had approval from the legislature and my understanding is that we could have had a second judge, right when I was getting started and I thought I needed the time to decide.

“I managed to get through it, but that was with the assistance of some senior judges — we’ve had a general assignment of senior judges since I’ve been here including Judge Alexander, Judge White from Venango, and pretty much on a regular basis Judge Millen from Warren and Forest. They came in and spent time here helping out with cases where I either had a conflict or just needed the extra help.

“I’ve been able to do the work and be willing to do it without a second judge, but I do kind of hesitate to say anything about it because it sounds like I’m bragging. I’m proud of the fact that I was able to do it and do an effective efficient job. In the meantime, we saved the county a lot of money. If there had been a second judge, it would have been the expense of the support staff and facilities, so I hope the county knows that there have been some savings on account of not having a second judge.”

The salaries of the judge and district judges are paid by the Commonwealth.

“Anyway, it’s been something I’ve been glad to have the opportunity to do and I appreciate the support that the citizens have given me and my staff and all the people who helped along the way. It’s have been a cooperative effort. That’s for sure and the family support absolutely because my wife supported me from day one and has understood the requirements of the job and sometimes it shows on the way I act. She’s been patient along those lines and supportive through the years.

“I’m just so fortunate to have had my family, my parents and grandparents growing up in Clarion and having the opportunities that I’ve had as an attorney and as a judge. When I look around and see the circumstances of some people, I realize how fortunate and grateful I am for family support and the opportunities I’ve had working here in Clarion County, the place where my family lived and my kids have grown up. I’m glad to be able to continue to be part of it.”

Arner has also had an excellent staff during his twenty years as judge, including Tammy Slike.”

Changes in the judicial system

There have been changes in the judicial system since Arner started.

“Early on in my tenure, there was an emphasis on law and order, tough-on-crime by the legislature and even the prosecutors. It included mandatory sentencing for drug and alcohol offenses and over the years I think people came to the realization that was very expensive. There were some legal challenges to mandatory sentencing, but regardless, just the idea of incarcerating people came to the realization that maybe it’s better to start focusing more on the treatment aspect of things and at the same time holding people accountable. So we’ve seen a shift away from strict ideas of incarceration punishment to more programs.

“There have been some challenges to the mandatory minimum sentences, but there are still mandatory minimums for alcohol for driving under the Influence, but nothing excessive.

“We have seen more programs for people who are incarcerated and where they are required to participate in drug and alcohol treatment and mental health treatment while they’re incarcerated.

“Over the years another area of change has been more dependence on numbers and statistics. Our court has been required to produce reports on the numbers and types of cases and sentences that the state is using to develop programs on what the guidelines for sentences should be in the future.”

