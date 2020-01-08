State Police Calls: Drug Possession, Wiretap Violation, Retail Theft, Hit and Run

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Drug Possession in Monroe Township

According to police, two known individuals went to the Clarion Hospital Emergency Room for treatment around 7:20 p.m. on Friday, January 3.

Police say while the individuals were at the Emergency Room, Clarion Hospital staff members found drugs and paraphernalia on the individuals.

Wiretap Reported in Madison Township

Clarion-based State Police are currently investigation a reported wiretap violation.

According to police, it was reported that two female social workers – a 24-year-old Clarion woman and a 47-year-old Clarion woman – were video and audio recorded while conducting home visits without their knowledge between December 2, 2019, and January 3, 2020.

The investigation is ongoing.

Theft in Monroe Township

Clarion-based State Police are investigating a theft that allegedly occurred at Walmart in Monroe Township around 3:40 p.m. on Thursday, January 2.

The victim of the theft is listed as an 88-year-old Corsica woman.

The investigation is ongoing.

Hit and Run in Paint Township

According to police, around 5:42 a.m. on December 19, 2019, 67-year-old Stanley K. Ohusky, of Westerville, Ohio, was operating a 2019 Freightliner, traveling on Interstate 80 westbound.

Police say Ohusky was traveling in the left lane near the 60 mile marker when a truck of an unknown make and model traveling the same direction in the right lane sideswiped his right mirror then continued west without stopping.

The truck was described as a white tractor pulling a silver tank trailer.

Ohusky was wearing a seat belt and was not injured.

The above reports were released to exploreClarion.com on Tuesday, January 7, 2020.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.