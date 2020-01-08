 

State Police Investigating Theft in Summerville

Wednesday, January 8, 2020 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Jill McDermott

police-carSUMMERVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – State police are investigating a theft that occurred last month in Summerville.

According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the incident occurred sometime between 1:00 p.m. on December 14 and 3:00 p.m. on December 26 at a location on Yount Road, in Clover Township, Jefferson County.

Police say an unknown actor(s) removed a catalytic converter from a 2004 Jeep Cherokee.

The victim is a 36-year-old Summerville man.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact PSP Punxsutawney at 814-938-0510.

The investigation continues.

The above report was released to exploreClarion.com on Tuesday, January 7, 2020.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

