State Police Investigating Theft in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – State police are investigating a theft that occurred last month in Summerville.

According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, the incident occurred sometime between 1:00 p.m. on December 14 and 3:00 p.m. on December 26 at a location on Yount Road, in Clover Township, Jefferson County.

Police say an unknown actor(s) removed a catalytic converter from a 2004 Jeep Cherokee.

The victim is a 36-year-old Summerville man.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact PSP Punxsutawney at 814-938-0510.

The investigation continues.

The above report was released to exploreClarion.com on Tuesday, January 7, 2020.

