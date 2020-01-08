The Liberty House to Host Dinner, Dancing Featuring ‘American Pie Band’ on January 18
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Liberty House will be hosting dinner and dancing featuring the “American Pie Band” on Saturday, January 18.
Dinner will be served from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and the music starts at 8:00 p.m.
The menu will include broasted chicken, roast beef, mashed potatoes and gravy, coleslaw, biscuits, corn, and apple and cherry cobbler.
The cost of this event is $15.00 for a single person or $25.00 for a couple.
It is open to the public.
You need not be a member to join The Liberty House for a night of “Oldies Music.”
For more information, contact Bobbie at 814-229-8878.
The event benefits Veterans & DeCorte Steering Committee.
For more on the American Pie Band, check out their Facebook page here.
About The Liberty House Restaurant:
The Liberty House Restaurant is open from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday through Friday.
A breakfast buffet is served on Sundays from 8:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.
The restaurant is closed on Saturdays and Mondays.
It is open to the general public. However, membership does have its privileges. Members receive a 10% discount on all meals. They also have access to a daily $5.00 meal in the bar each day for both lunch and dinner. Members need not be veterans, the VFW has a social membership, as well.
The Liberty House Restaurant is located at 603 Liberty Street, Clarion, PA 16214.
