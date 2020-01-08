 

Tuesday’s District 9 Basketball Scores

Wednesday, January 8, 2020 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Chris Rossetti

Jan. 7 basketball scores.

BOYS

AML

Ridgway 39, Brockway 38
DuBois Central Catholic 45, Curwensville 30

MOUNTAIN LEAGUE

Clearfield 50, Penns Valley 38

NON-CONFERENCE

Moniteau 60, Venango Catholic 31
North Clarion 53, Cranberry 38
Clarion 90, Forest Area 42
Keystone 48, Clarion-Limestone 46

GIRLS

AML

Kane 34, Johnsonburg 18
Brockway 28, Ridgway 27

D9 LEAGUE

St. Marys 51, DuBois 33

KSAC

Forest Area 41, Venango Catholic 35

NTL

Northern Potter 42, Galeton 32
Port Allegany 54, Oswayo Valley 20
Austin 23, Smethport 22
Coudersport 53, Cameron County 19

NON-CONFERENCE

Bradford 63, Otto-Eldred 47


