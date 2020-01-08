Tuesday’s District 9 Basketball Scores
Wednesday, January 8, 2020 @ 12:01 AM
Jan. 7 basketball scores.
BOYS
AML
Ridgway 39, Brockway 38
DuBois Central Catholic 45, Curwensville 30
MOUNTAIN LEAGUE
Clearfield 50, Penns Valley 38
NON-CONFERENCE
Moniteau 60, Venango Catholic 31
North Clarion 53, Cranberry 38
Clarion 90, Forest Area 42
Keystone 48, Clarion-Limestone 46
GIRLS
AML
Kane 34, Johnsonburg 18
Brockway 28, Ridgway 27
D9 LEAGUE
St. Marys 51, DuBois 33
KSAC
Forest Area 41, Venango Catholic 35
NTL
Northern Potter 42, Galeton 32
Port Allegany 54, Oswayo Valley 20
Austin 23, Smethport 22
Coudersport 53, Cameron County 19
NON-CONFERENCE
Bradford 63, Otto-Eldred 47
