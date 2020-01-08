UPDATE: Twelve Vehicles Involved in Pile-Up on Interstate 80; One Lane Reopened

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – An accident involving multiple tractor trailers and passenger vehicles temporarily shut down a portion of Interstate 80 in Clarion County Wednesday morning.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.)

Clarion County 9-1-1 said the accident happened around 9:20 a.m. on Interstate 80 West near mile marker 58. Approximately twelve vehicles – multiple tractor trailers, a PennDOT truck, and several passenger cars – were involved in the accident.

Multiple injuries are being reported; however, there is no word on the extent of the injuries. At least one patient was transported to Clarion Hospital.

According to PennDOT, Interstate 80 Westbound between Exit 60 (State Route 66 North Shippenville) and Exit 53 (State Route 338 Knox) was closed for a short period as a result of the incident.

Clarion County 9-1-1 said one lane of the roadway is now open.

Agencies dispatched to the scene include Clarion-based State Police, Clarion Fire & Hose Company No. 1, Clarion Hospital EMS, and Knox Ambulance.

Shippenville-Elk Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to divert traffic off Interstate 80, Exit 60, onto State Route 66 in Shippenville.

No further details are available at this time.

