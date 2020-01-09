A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 36. Light southeast wind increasing to 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Southeast wind 9 to 13 mph.

Friday – Rain, mainly before 3pm. High near 51. South wind 9 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday Night – A chance of rain before 1am, then a chance of rain after 5am. Cloudy, with a low around 44. South wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday – Rain. High near 62. South wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Saturday Night – Rain. Low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Sunday – Rain likely before 7am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 49. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 47.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Tuesday – Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 49. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

