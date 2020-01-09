Clarion County Looking to Update GIS Photos Over Three Years at Cost of $218K

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County Commissioners would like to get a more detailed look at the county through a contract on behalf of GIS with Pictometry International Corp. for a flyover of Clarion County that would be used by the Assessment and County Planning Offices.

At a cost of $218,100.00, the contract would provide two flyovers with cameras over three years, and the money would be paid in stages.

Pictometry International is an aerial measurement company based in Henrietta, New York, that develops software that uses three-dimensional aerial photographs to view high-resolution images of buildings in their entirety.

Clarion County Commissioners Wayne Brosius, Ted Tharan, and Ed Heasley met on Tuesday morning in a scheduled work session, and no official action was taken. Contracts such as the one for Pictometry will be reviewed by Solicitor Chris Gabriel before taking action at next Tuesday’s regular meeting.

The Hotel Tax Committee is requesting a letter of support to look for research consultants to develop a five-year marketing plan for Clarion County. Questions remain as to how such a plan would fit into long-range plans for Clarion County, an association with Delta Development Planning, and marketing activities by other groups such as the Clarion Economic Development and PA Great Outdoors. Additional information and the amount of the request is expected before a vote is taken next week.

Other contracts and renewals being considered to include the following:

A contract renewal on behalf of CYS with Merakey Keth Pennsylvania for foster care services. The term would be from July 1, 2019, to June 30, 2020, at a cost of $29.29 to $157.04 per day with a County match of 20 percent.

A contract renewal on behalf of CYS with the Blair Foundation of Pennsylvania for foster care services with the term of July 1, 2019, to June 30, 2020, at a cost of $63.20 to $90.95 per day with a County match of 20 percent.

A contract on behalf of Domestic Relations with Daniel Ferringer for an IV – D Attorney Contract replacing Jarah Heeter’s previous contract. The term will be from November 7, 2019, to September 30, 2020, at a cost of $125.00 per hour.

A contract with Chris Gabriel (Carfardi, Ferguson, Wick, Weiss, Gabriel, LLC) for County Solicitor. As solicitor Gabriel deals primarily with human resource litigation and negotiation representing the county. Commissioners will be reviewing the proposed contract and acting on the contract at next Tuesday’s meeting.

Also up for consideration at the next regular meeting are the following:

Change the voting location for Clarion 3 rd Voting Precinct from the Rhea Lumber Building back to the Marwick-Boyd Building for the 2020 and all future elections. The change in location took place because of renovations to Tippin Gymnasium and limited access to Marwick-Boyd.

Multiple bids on properties received for mineral rights on nine properties. The bids, if approved, would reunite the surface property owners with mineral rights.

Resignations of Alyssa Henry (Sheriff’s Department) effective 1/3/2020; Mark Graf (Sheriff’s Department) effective 12/31/2019; Katlin Hockenberry (9-1-1) effective 1/10/2020; and Margie Schrecengost (Corrections) effective 12/30/2019.

