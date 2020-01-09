 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Black Bean-Tomato Chili

Thursday, January 9, 2020 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by J.C. Taggart

Serve this hearty and flavorful soup with buttermilk biscuits!

Black Bean-Tomato Chili

Ingredients

2 tablespoons olive oil
1 large onion, chopped
1 medium green pepper, chopped
3 garlic cloves, minced
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1 teaspoon ground cumin
1 teaspoon chili powder
1/4 teaspoon pepper
3 – 14-1/2 oz. cans diced tomatoes, undrained
2 – 15 oz. cans black beans, rinsed and drained
1 cup orange juice (or to taste)

Directions

~In a Dutch oven, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add onion and green pepper; cook and stir eight to 10 minutes (or until tender). Add garlic and seasonings; cook one minute longer.

~Stir in remaining ingredients; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, covered, 20 to 25 minutes, stirring occasionally.

~Six servings.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.