Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Black Bean-Tomato Chili

Serve this hearty and flavorful soup with buttermilk biscuits!

Black Bean-Tomato Chili

Ingredients

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 large onion, chopped

1 medium green pepper, chopped

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon chili powder

1/4 teaspoon pepper

3 – 14-1/2 oz. cans diced tomatoes, undrained

2 – 15 oz. cans black beans, rinsed and drained

1 cup orange juice (or to taste)

Directions

~In a Dutch oven, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add onion and green pepper; cook and stir eight to 10 minutes (or until tender). Add garlic and seasonings; cook one minute longer.

~Stir in remaining ingredients; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, covered, 20 to 25 minutes, stirring occasionally.

~Six servings.

