McCoy Promoted to Farmers Mutual Fire Insurance Company’s Claims Manager

Thursday, January 9, 2020 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Lexis Twentier

shane promotional photo 2020MARBLE, Pa. – Farmers Mutual Fire Insurance Company of Marble, Pennsylvania, has announced the promotion of Shane McCoy, Senior Claims Representative/Supervisor, to Claims Manager effective January 1, 2020.

He replaced Ron Ochalek who recently retired after serving in the position for more than 39 years.

As Claims Manager, McCoy is responsible for the oversight of the claims department and managing adjusters throughout the state of Pennsylvania to provide timely and efficient claim service to the company’s independent agents and policyholders.

McCoy joined Farmers Mutual in 2017 bringing more than 20 years of experience in claims and insurance restoration.

A 1996 graduate of Edinboro University of PA with a Bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice, he began his insurance career with Auto Owners Insurance Co. and held positions with Cincinnati Insurance Companies, as well as working directly with Farmers Mutual Fire Insurance Company as an independent adjuster for nine years prior to joining Farmers in 2017.

Shane and his Wife, Johanna, and their two children, live near Franklin.

Farmers Mutual Fire Insurance Company of Marble, PA, has been continually serving its policyholders from its headquarters in Marble since its organization in 1881.


