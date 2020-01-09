Featured Local Job: Automotive Estimator

Gatesman Autobody is seeking an automotive estimator.

An appraiser’s license is required for this position.

Position would include writing estimates for collision damage to all makes and models of automobiles, including claims through insurance companies.

Other responsibilities would include communicating with insurance adjusters and customers on supplemental repairs.

Experience with estimating software and other computer programs is preferred.

Gatesman Autobody is looking for someone with good customer service skills and thorough with writing estimates.

Benefits are available, IRA, paid holidays and vacation, and weekends off.

Apply online at www.gatesmanautobody.com or stop in at 28177 Route 66, Lucinda, Pa 16235.

