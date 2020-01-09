 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

Local Sponsor Spotlight

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Featured Local Job: Automotive Estimator

Thursday, January 9, 2020 @ 09:01 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

Gatesman Autobody is seeking an automotive estimator.

An appraiser’s license is required for this position.

Position would include writing estimates for collision damage to all makes and models of automobiles, including claims through insurance companies.

Other responsibilities would include communicating with insurance adjusters and customers on supplemental repairs.

Experience with estimating software and other computer programs is preferred.

Gatesman Autobody is looking for someone with good customer service skills and thorough with writing estimates.

Benefits are available, IRA, paid holidays and vacation, and weekends off.

Apply online at www.gatesmanautobody.com or stop in at 28177 Route 66, Lucinda, Pa 16235.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.