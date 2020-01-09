Gary Don Jackson, Sr., 77, was called home by his Lord and Savior on January 6, 2020, from his home in Sugarcreek Borough in Franklin, PA.

Born November 17, 1942, in Halliday, Marmaduke, AR, Gary was the son of the late Marion H. and Hazel C. (Dodge) Jackson.

For most of his life, Gary worked as an Independent Truck Driver, mostly for McNotten McKay Electric Company in Flint, MI.

A man of the Lord, Gary loved attending his church and teaching Sunday School. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing.

Most of all, Gary adored his family and his fondest memories will be of the times he spent with them and his grandchildren.

Left to cherish his memory is his beloved wife of 8 years, Wadine K. Jackson; his five children, Gary D. Jackson, Jr., Timothy D. Jackson, LaDonna J. Moore, Laura K. Maxwell, and Connie M. White; two step-sons, Ronald Genore, and Joseph Genore; his fifteen grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; his three brothers, James D. Jackson, Arthur E. Jackson, Michael T. Jackson; his one sister, Vicki L. Fedewa; and his three loving pet Yorkie dogs, Abigail, Meme, Lilly.

In addition to his parents, Gary was preceded in death by his son, William H. Jackson; his granddaughter, Dawn Marie Draheim; and by his brother, Perry H. Jackson.

As per the family’s request, there will be no visitation.

A Memorial Service for Gary will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020, at the Atlantic Avenue United Brethren in Christ Church, 160 Atlantic Avenue, Franklin, PA 16323, beginning at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Gary Smalls officiating.

As a separate Celebration of Life, there will be a Fish Fry in memory of Gary that will be held tentatively in July 2020 in or near Davison, Michigan. Specific dates and times will be announced by the family at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Gary’s honor to the Wounded Warrior Project in Pittsburgh, 600 River Street, Suite 400, Pittsburgh, PA 15212; to the Venango County Humane Society, 286 South Main Street, Seneca, PA 16346; and/or to the Atlantic Avenue United Brethren in Christ Church, 160 Atlantic Avenue, Franklin, PA 16323.

To send cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

