Girls’ Hoops: Karns City Rallies Past Union; Keystone, Redbank Valley Get Wins

KARNS CITY, Pa. (D9Sports) – Emma Johns scored seven of her team-best 14 points in the fourth quarter, as Karns City rallied past visiting Union, 46-43, overcoming a frigid start to the game.

(Photo: Emma Johns (far left, No. 32) helped Karns City rally past Union Wednesday night. Photo by Kim Constantino)

The Lady Gremlins trailed 36-32 going to the fourth quarter before outscoring the Golden Damsels, 14-7, in the quarter thanks in large part to Johns’ seven points and four from Brooke Manuel, who scored 11 in the game.

Johns and Manuel were also in the middle of a 16-point second quarter for Karns City, which helped the Lady Gremlins gain their footing after falling behind 19-4 after the first quarter.

Both players scored five points in the second quarter with Emily Huff, who finished with six tallies, adding four points in the quarter to help Karns City close the gap to just four, 24-20, by halftime.

Emma Dailey then scored eight of her 10 points in the third quarter to keep the Lady Gremlins within striking distance.

Dominika Logue scored a game-high 16 points for Union but fouled out of the game in the fourth quarter having scored just one point in the frame. Logue was held to seven points after scoring nine in the first quarter when she hit a pair of 3-pointers.

Hailey Kriebel added 10 points for UNion and made the Golden Damsels lone field goal of the fourth quarter.

REDBANK VALLEY 63, A-C VALLEY 33

FOXBURG, Pa. – Alvia Huffman scored a career-high 20 points to lift visiting Redbank Valley to a 63-33 win over A-C Valley.

Tara Hinderliter scored 17 points for the Lady Bulldogs, who had nine different players score points, with Lauren Smith chipping in seven tallies.

Rachel Cullen led A-C Valley with 12 points with Andrea Meals scoring 11 and Baylee Blauser eight.

KEYSTONE 58, CLARION-LIMESTONE 31

KNOX, Pa. – Jozee Weaver led a trio of Keystone players in double digits with 15 points, as the Lady Panthers knocked off visiting Clarion-Limestone, 58-31.

Emily Lauer added 14 points for Keystone with Maddie Dunlap scoring 12. Natalie Bowser had a team-best eight rebounds to go with four points.

Frances Milliron and Sydney Simpson led C-L with eight points each. All eight of Simpson’s came in the fourth quarter when she hit a pair of 3-pointers. Janelle Pezzuti chipped in seven points for the Lady Lions.

