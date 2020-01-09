 

Joseph P. Schillinger

Thursday, January 9, 2020 @ 06:01 AM

Posted by Jill McDermott

shillingJoseph P. Schillinger, age 25, of Manitowic, WI, passed away December 22, 2019.

Joe was born in Boscobel, WI on May 26, 1994 and adopted by Peter and Jacklyn Schillinger.

Joe had an outgoing personality, a zeal for excitement and a generous heart.

He was a talented fiddle and banjo player as well as lead vocal for the Allegheny String Band while growing up in Western PA.

Joe enjoyed his horse “Monty,” hunting in the woods, haying for local farmers and forging metal.

Joe served in church mission works in CO and CT. He then went on to serve in the U.S. Army as a helicopter repairman in Korea.

Surviving members include his wife, Giovanna and daughter Bella Lucia; Grandmother, Barbara McClain (Glenn); Sisters Mary Schillinger, San Diego, CA; Monica Bush (Dacre) Loudon, NH; Beth Schillinger, Erie, Pa; Brothers; Jeremy Schillinger (Rungenapa), Pittsburgh, PA and Michael Schillinger (Heather), U.S. Army, Korea. Also several aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.

There will be no visitation. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 11, 2020, at St. Anthony’s Roman Catholic Church, 112 Bridge Street, Tionesta, PA 16353 with Rev. Joseph Kalinowski officiating.

Burial will be in Fagundas Cemetery, Harmony Township, Forest County, PA.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the St. Anthony’s RC Church Ladies Guild, c/o 595 Church Hill Road, Tionesta, PA 16353.


