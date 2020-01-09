Joyce A. (McKean) Gahring, 84, of Rockmere Road, Oil City, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 4, 2020, following a brief illness, while visiting her daughters in Florida.

She was born in Oil City on June 12, 1935, to the late Paul and Hazel (O’Neil) McKean.

She was married on January 30, 1954, to Merle L. Gahring, Jr., and he preceded her in death on July 21, 2016.

Joyce spent most of her life living in Oil City; she and her husband Merle also lived in Lancaster, and south Florida. They returned to Oil City following their retirements.

Joyce enjoyed getting together with her family, and friends and playing cards, puzzles, games, and coloring. She also enjoyed bird watching and going out to eat with her family and friends.

She is survived by two daughters: Debra Gahring-George of Margate, Florida; Cindy Gahring, and her daughter Kathy Brosch and her husband Eric, and their children, Caitlin and Austin, all of Eustis, Florida; and a daughter-in-law, Tina Gahring and two grandsons, Merle L. Gahring, IV of Franklin, and Jesse L. Gahring of Oil City.

Also surviving is her sister, Pauline Middleton of Oil City; her brother, Ed McKean of Sapulpa, Oklahoma; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Merle L. Gahring, III who died February 27, 2018; her son-in-law, Peter George who died March 1, 2016; and ten siblings.

There will be no visitation or funeral service held. Local arrangements are by Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca. To express online condolences to the family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

